New Rachel Hodges International Fund will enhance study abroad for FMU students

FLORENCE, S.C. – A unique new educational fund created by Rachel Hodges and her husband, former South Carolina Governor James H. “Jim” Hodges, will help Francis Marion University students expand their horizons and accelerate their personal growth through the university’s study abroad programs.

The Rachel Hodges International Travel Fund was created to honor Rachel Hodges’ commitment to education and to support the couple’s strong conviction that international travel has the power to shape young minds and change lives.

The fund will assist select FMU students by paying some of expenses incurred while studying abroad, including the cost of travel itself. Preference for the awards will be given to female, first-generation college students from the Pee Dee who would not be able to study abroad if funds were not available.

FMU’s International Program Exchange Committee will make awards from the fund in consultation with the Foundation and the FMU Financial Aid Office.

