FLORENCE, S.C. — PLC Commercial is a newly established real estate and development company founded by veterans of the region’s real estate market.

The firm’s four principals and partners, Ken Jackson, Chris Scott, John Etheridge and Rhett Spencer, joined forces to go beyond what any one individual could do, they said on Wednesday. The company will focus on commercial and industrial real estate in addition to land brokerage, leasing representation, property management and development services.

“It’s an opportunity for us to grow individually, but with the experience to grow as a team,” Scott said.

As Florence is expanding, the company will focus on stewarding that growth using the experience that the principals bring, Scott said.

“More folks from other parts of the country are coming to this region, so how do we watch out for Florence? How do we introduce those people properly and find good spots for them? That sort of thing,” he said.

Each partner has up to 30 years of experience in the Florence market. However, they are not looking back on their past individual successes but instead at the future, according to Scott.

“Yeah, our experience counts, but we’re not really worried about how many years of it or whatever,” he said. “I think our track record speaks for itself.”

By pooling their time, expertise and resources, PLC Commercial hopes to take on projects they would not have individually been able to do. Jackson said the company will also be looking beyond just the city or county of Florence.

The company launched on June 5 and has gotten good responses from existing and potential customers, according to Scott.

“We’re already appreciative of the support and interest that we’re getting from the community,” he said.

Commercial and industrial real estate deals with everything but housing, according to Jackson. He said the buying and selling of industrial buildings, retail buildings, offices, restaurants and open land are all possibilities for the company.

In addition to simple buying and selling, the company also represents people who are leasing their land, Scott said. The company will even manage properties for their owners, dealing with regular problems that may arise like leaks and sewage problems, he said.

The company also will do its own development by buying empty land and building on it or buying old buildings and renovating them, according to Spencer. He said development may be an internal process or may be funded in part by outside investors.

“Sometimes investors will have money to spend but not the knowledge of how to execute a real estate development, so we’ll be the development partner and actually put their money to work,” Spencer said.

Both residential and commercial development are important, but commercial development needs some help in the growing Florence area, according to Etheridge.

“As a company, we’re blessed to be involved with county administrators and city administrations that are pro-business and very active, and you can see it in the economic development, not only in Florence, but also the surrounding counties,” he said. “It’s nice to have that support.”

For more information, visit PLC Commercial’s website at www.plccommercial.com.