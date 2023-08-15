FLORENCE, S.C. — After what some community members said are years of waiting, Florence One Schools now mentions a new Savannah Grove Elementary School in its five year plan.

Residents of Savannah Grove came to the district’s Board of Trustees meeting on Aug. 10 to ask for an update on the promised new school. Later in the meeting, the district’s five year plan was adopted by the board, which includes developing a plan of expansion for a new Savannah Grove Elementary School.

“This is the first time that Savannah Grove has been, as far as officially, on our goal list, and then this puts it officially on the superintendent’s goal list,” said board member Barry Townsend. “It doesn’t necessarily move us closer to the school tonight, but it definitely shows that, if we don’t get there, then we better have an explanation for it because it’s one of our big goals.”

The district has prioritized other projects over Savannah Grove for purely financial reasons, according to superintendent Richard O’Malley. He said those projects — the new Southside Middle School and the North Vista Elementary School expansion — are expected to cost the district around $82 million.

Both were done without debt due to a perfect storm of funding sources like federal COVID-19 relief funds and the money it received when it absorbed Florence School District Four. These projects were prioritized over others because of the massive funds they required, he said.

“We had a pool of money that we could utilize that we probably would not have in the future,” O’Malley said.

If they had delayed these projects, the district likely would have needed to take out bonds, which would have cost the district money and raised taxes in the long-term, he said.

The projects were also prioritized because of enrollment numbers, the ease of purchasing required property and other factors, according to O’Malley.

Doris Lockhart, a Savannah Grove resident and a former Florence One Schools Board of Trustees member, said she understands improving on existing buildings to keep them up, but that the “rural areas have been denied.”

Savannah Grove has been advocating for a new school since she was on the board in the 1990s, she said.

A large amount of growth is also taking place on and around Alligator Road, contributing to the need for a new school, according to Lockhart.

O’Malley confirmed that Florence One Schools recently bought property in the Savannah Grove area to build a new school. However, he said he could not provide a timeline of when something may happen because he did not want to make a promise he could not keep.

Five Year Plan

The goals laid out in the five year plan, which will be available on the district’s website, will be the measure by which the board evaluates O’Malley over the coming years.

The plan lays out five “key objectives” of the district, each with their own specific goals.

The first key objective is student achievement, which seeks to increase all student’s academic achievement.

Within five years, the district wants to bring at least 75% of students up to a third grade reading level, increase math achievement for grades three to eight to 60% and increase English Language Arts achievement for the same grades to 70%.

The district also wants to bring end of year testing scores up to at least 50% A’s and B’s, increase graduation rates to at least 95% and increase enrollment across the board.

Finally, the district wants to increase the number of courses and programs available in high schools.

The second objective is focused on the district’s facilities. In it, the district plans to begin construction of the Poynor School of Innovation and complete the new North Vista Elementary School.

Continuing on a goal of the Board of Trustees, the plan looks to remove all students from mobile units within five years. A maintenance plan for 2024-2029 will also be developed.

A plan of expansion will be created for Timmonsville Educational Center, an aquatics center and a new South Grove Elementary School.

Finally, the district wants to increase safety and security measures at all of its buildings.

The third objective is the recruitment and retention of staff, which the plan explains is a “focus on a professional, dedicated and quality workforce in support of student success.”

Within five years, the district wants to reach a retention rate of 90%. To keep their employees, the district will develop programs, benefits and incentives, like a Comprehensive Employee Assistance Program, the plan says.

The district also wants to keep up salaries to be competitive within both the public and private sector.

The fourth objective is to “ensure the district is fiscally and operationally sound.” To achieve this, the district will need to keep audits free of any material findings and keep the state risk assessment at 12 or less.

The plan also says the district will create a balanced budget while expanding resources for students and staff.

The fifth objective is professional development, which the plan calls the “cornerstone of the growth and development of our faculty and staff.” All staff will be required to attend 24-hours of professional development each year.

In addition, mentoring stipends will be increased to $2,500, all PreK-3 staff will receive training in the Orton-Gillingham approach, and the district will create “TeachFlorence1,” a program that offers an alternate pathway to educator certification.

The district also wants to return to having a National Board Certification Cohort program, which O’Malley said fell to the wayside during the COVID-19 pandemic.