New shop to open in old Victoria's Secret location at Magnolia Mall
New shop to open in old Victoria's Secret location at Magnolia Mall

FLORENCE, S.C. – A new shop will open soon at Magnolia Mall. Style It Williams’ planned opening is May 1 in the location previously occupied by Victoria's Secret.

Owned by Whitney and Devonte Williams, the shop will offer African motif clothing, including African print shirts, T-shirts and leggings; jewelry; natural bath and beauty products, including, creams, oils, shea butter, olive butter, sea moss, sea salts, hair products; and other African related items.

Whitney said at first she looked into a kiosk rental space at Magnolia Mall, but when she was shown the retail space, she knew she had to have it.

“I have always wanted my own retail store,” Whitney said. “I did the research and thought this would be a good place.”

The couple will begin by opening only half of the retail space May 1. They will continue working on the other half.

The young couple also owns a moving business called Move It Williams.

On June 12, Whitney said she will graduate from Ultimate Medical Academy as a medical assistant. She said once the new store is up and running with a good staff, she will enter the medical field as a medical assistant.

Whitney is from Darlington, and Devonte is from Florence. They have four children.

Shop hours will follow those of the mall, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The shop is located at 2701 David H. McLeod Blvd. in Florence.

