New spark: Florence One Schools dedicates Haigh Porter Park

FLORENCE, S.C. – Haigh Porter said it never entered his mind that Florence One Schools planned to name the park between the McClenaghan Administrative Annex and the district's attendance and zoning offices on Dargan Street after him.

Porter, the Florence County master-in-equity and a former mayor, said Thursday morning at a ceremony dedicating the park that he thought Florence One Schools Board Chairman Porter Stewart, who is a lawyer, was calling to discuss a case with him.

"I was down at the beach one Friday morning – I was taking a long weekend off – when the phone rang and Betsy said Porter Stewart wants to speak to you," Porter said. "I thought well, he's got a case coming before me Monday, maybe they settled it. When he told me why he was calling, I was astounded. I was honored."

Porter said he hoped the park and the recently opened McClenaghan Administrative Annex building would be a "new spark" to set of revitalization and redevelopment of his old neighborhood.

He said that he had grown up three blocks away from the park and that the area was the upper end of his neighborhood.

Stewart said earlier that Porter attended McClenaghan and also attends church at St. John's in the 200 block of Dargan Street.

