New spark: Florence One Schools dedicates Haigh Porter Park

FLORENCE, S.C. – Haigh Porter said it never entered his mind that Florence One Schools planned to name the park between the McClenaghan Administrative Annex and the district's attendance and zoning offices on Dargan Street after him.
Porter, the Florence County master-in-equity and a former mayor, said Thursday morning at a ceremony dedicating the park that he thought Florence One Schools Board Chairman Porter Stewart, who is a lawyer, was calling to discuss a case with him.
"I was down at the beach one Friday morning – I was taking a long weekend off – when the phone rang and Betsy said Porter Stewart wants to speak to you," Porter said. "I thought well, he's got a case coming before me Monday, maybe they settled it. When he told me why he was calling, I was astounded. I was honored."
Porter said he hoped the park and the recently opened McClenaghan Administrative Annex building would be a "new spark" to set of revitalization and redevelopment of his old neighborhood.
He said that he had grown up three blocks away from the park and that the area was the upper end of his neighborhood.
Stewart said earlier that Porter attended McClenaghan and also attends church at St. John's in the 200 block of Dargan Street.
Porter is also involved with the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation, which is headquartered in the 200 block of Dargan Street.
"Not many of you would remember Dargan Street in the 1940s and 1950s," Porter said. "Nice homes, beautiful gardens, a lot of azaleas but the 1960s and 1970s and on to the '80s haven't been very kind to this street. Most of what I know has disappeared."
He said that the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library provided the first ray of hope that the street could once again become a beautiful place.
"Now with the revitalization of my old high school, I think that there's some real possibilities," Porter said. "I think this now is a new spark in the life for Dargan Street."
Richard O'Malley, Florence One Schools superintendent, said he asked and received approval to name the park after Porter.
He said that he first met Porter at his office when he was introduced to him by Florence One Schools Board Chairman Porter Stewart.
"I could truly see how much ... he is committed [to] and loves Florence," O'Malley said. "I love listening to Judge Porter's stories of Florence and what I really enjoyed ... is what he did as a kid."
O'Malley also thanked the district's board of trustees, the city of Florence, Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin, and the city council, the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation and designer Erik Healy.