New state law limits reptile, amphibian possession

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina’s reptile and amphibian enthusiasts need to be aware of new laws and regulations that will govern the collection, possession and/or transfer of native species in the state, including current collections of native turtles.

Changes to state statutes recently signed into law by Gov. Henry McMaster, as well as corresponding state regulations developed by S.C. Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologists and effective as of Oct. 19, 2020, bring wide-ranging protections to many of the state’s native reptile and amphibian populations that have, until now, been vulnerable to commercial exploitation and even “black-market” trading. These new laws and regulations include penalties for illegal sale, trade, and in some cases possession, of these animals. They also include a provision to allow S.C. residents with existing turtle collections that exceed the new limits to legally register them with SCDNR.

Residents of South Carolina who currently possess collections of native turtles in excess of the limits established by the new law have until Dec. 27, 2020 to file an “Application for Temporary Exemption for Possession of Native Turtles in Excess of Possession Limits” with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}