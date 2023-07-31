LAKE CITY, S.C. — Two new tennis courts and three pickleball courts are coming to Lions Park in Lake City.

The courts are a part of Florence County’s renovation of the park and its integration into the nearby Lake City Park, which is also owned by Florence County.

“We’re excited at the opportunity to expand the recreational opportunities for the citizens of Lake City and beyond,” District 1 Councilman Jason Springs said. District 1 contains Lake City, Scranton, Olanta, and a significant part of southern Florence County.

“We know that so much of what the public looks for is for outdoor activities they can do with their family, and this will be a great addition to the county recreation department’s portfolio,” he said.

Pickleball has been the fastest growing sport for the past three years, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. Courts are smaller than tennis courts, and the game is played with paddles and wiffle balls.

According to USA Pickleball’s website, the sport “combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong.”

“Pickleball is a big, fast growing sport, and we’re glad to have a part in expanding it throughout the county,” Springs said.

According to Nathan Dawsey, the director of Florence County Parks & Recreation, the county has requested bids from construction companies to build the courts.

He said that, until a contractor is selected, he will not know how long the courts will take to build.

To fund the courts’ construction, State Rep. Roger Kirby secured $300,000 from the state. Dawsey said that amount should be enough to cover the construction of all five courts.

The park had two tennis courts before the county bought it, but they were in bad shape and needed significant repair or reconstruction, according to Dawsey.

When the rest of the site was set for demolition to make room for the expansion of the lake at Lake City Park, the old tennis courts went too, he said.

Construction on the lake expansion, which grew the Lake City Park lake by three and a half acres, has now been completed.

All of the dirt removed from Lions Park for the lake expansion will not be hauled off somewhere else, according to Dawsey. He said it will be used to landscape the park and to construct the park’s new multipurpose hall.

A multipurpose hall used to sit on the park, but it too was torn down when the lake was being expanded. That hall was dilapidated, but the new hall will fill the same purpose once it is constructed, Dawsey previously told the Morning News.

The hall will be available for rent for gatherings of 10 to 100 people, according to past reporting.

Dawsey said the hall’s construction has not yet started, but the design has been selected.

The contractors for the courts’ construction and Thompson Turner, the contractors for the multipurpose hall’s construction, will need to work together once construction begins because of the two projects’ close proximity to each other, he said.