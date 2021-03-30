 Skip to main content
New voter check in system debuts in Florence City Council special elections
New voter check in system debuts in Florence City Council special elections

FLORENCE, S.C. – Voters heading to the polls Tuesday were checked in by a new system. 

David Alford, the Florence County election director, said the Florence City Council special election was the first opportunity for the county to use new technology to check voters in. 

He said Tuesday afternoon that things had been well so far with the new system but added that he had technicians on standby should any issues arise. He said that hopefully the new technology would allow voters to get through the line and to the polls faster. 

The elections held Tuesday were to determine two members of the city council representing districts 1 and 3. 

District 1 includes most of north Florence and several subdivisions that have recently been annexed into the city. The district was represented by Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin prior to her election as mayor. 

Democrat Lashonda Nesmith Jackson faced Republican William Schofield in the District 1 race. Nesmith Jackson defeated Joey McMillan in a primary runoff. They advanced to the runoff over Daryl Witherspoon Mitchell, James “Big Man” Kennedy and Jermaine Nowline.

Schofield was unopposed for the Republican nomination.

District 3 includes two-thirds of south Florence and parts of west Florence. It was previously represented by Florence County Councilman Buddy Brand before he was elected to the Florence County Council. 

Republican Bryan Braddock was unopposed in District 3. He defeated former Councilman Robby Hill in a runoff. Braddock and Hill advanced to the runoff over former Councilman Glynn Willis and John Sweeney.

Alford said that none of the precincts involved in the elections had been real busy. He said that approximately 800 people had voted so far as of around 3:30 p.m. and that turnout may reach 10%, similar to the level reached during the Jan. 26 primary elections.

Results and immediate reactions will be posted on SCNow.com on Tuesday night with the results and more reactions planned for the Thursday edition of the Morning News.

