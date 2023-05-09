FLORENCE, S.C. — Glenn Wells, registered representative and insurance agent of New York Life Insurance Company, recently cut the ribbon to join the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

New York Life offers a variety of products and services including life insurance, long-term care and disability insurance, annuities, mutual funds and other investment products, small-business products, estate planning, and wealth-management services.

New York Life has been working for families and businesses since 1845, helping them prepare for whatever life has in store. Wells has proudly served as an agent for New York Life for more than a decade, choosing to stay close to his roots by keeping his office in Manning and traveling to Sumter, Hartsville, Florence, Johnsonville, Lake City, Darlington, and surrounding areas to meet with his clients and get to know them, their families, and their life goals to help them choose products that match their current needs and future goals. Wells is licensed in North Carolina and South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Virginia.

Wells is a council agent with New York Life. His goal is to have a more active presence in the Florence community to better serve his clients. By participating in the Greater Florence Chamber he will have more opportunities to engage in local events, connecting with local businesses and individuals.

To contact him during business hours call 803-479-3095. His office staff is available, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesday noon to 3 p.m. at 803-433-5433 or in office at 106 W. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102. He can also be reached by website: https://www.newyorklife.com/agent/ghwells, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/glennwells81/, Twitter: https://twitter.com/ghwells11.