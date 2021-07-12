Newly created parking spots in front of McMillan Federal Building to be designated for Marshal Service

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence recently created 10 new downtown parking spots, but the public won't get to use them except at night, on weekends and on federal holidays.

The Florence City Council voted unanimously Monday afternoon to approve an amended resolution designating 10 parallel parking spots in front of the McMillan Federal Building as U.S. Marshal parking only between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on federal holidays.

The resolution was presented to the city council at the request of the Marshal Service.

Stewart Cottingham, a supervisory deputy, told Assistant City Manager Clint Moore in a letter that the streetscape improvements were wonderful improvements to the city but added that the parking spots create a security risk for the building.

"The addition of the streetscape parking creates a natural avenue for vehicle-borne explosives to be more easily placed next to the federal courthouse," Cottingham said in the letter. "It also provides easy access for outside elements to park, surveil, and threaten jurors and witnesses as they enter the building. Any of the potential scenarios would have an adverse impact upon the administration of justice and hamper the enforcement of our nation's laws."