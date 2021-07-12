Newly created parking spots in front of McMillan Federal Building to be designated for Marshal Service

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence recently created 10 new downtown parking spots, but the public won't get to use them except at night, on weekends and on federal holidays.
The Florence City Council voted unanimously Monday afternoon to approve an amended resolution designating 10 parallel parking spots in front of the McMillan Federal Building as U.S. Marshal parking only between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on federal holidays.
The resolution was presented to the city council at the request of the Marshal Service.
Stewart Cottingham, a supervisory deputy, told Assistant City Manager Clint Moore in a letter that the streetscape improvements were wonderful improvements to the city but added that the parking spots create a security risk for the building.
"The addition of the streetscape parking creates a natural avenue for vehicle-borne explosives to be more easily placed next to the federal courthouse," Cottingham said in the letter. "It also provides easy access for outside elements to park, surveil, and threaten jurors and witnesses as they enter the building. Any of the potential scenarios would have an adverse impact upon the administration of justice and hamper the enforcement of our nation's laws."
The city council voted to defer the resolution at the last meeting, citing concerns with the Marshal Service's proposal to mark the spots as permanently for their use.
The resolution was again proposed at Monday's meeting with times included.
City Manager Randy Osterman told the council that he had been told that the Marshals begin their security operations at approximately 6 a.m. and that sometimes judges can stay until as late as 7 p.m. after Councilwoman Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes asked why the times were more expansive than the operating hours of the building. He also said the Marshal Service would also need time to remove an illegally parked vehicle from the spots.
Councilman Bryan Braddock said he would like to see the resolution amended to include federal holidays as well to allow for parking during parades. He then made a motion to amend the resolution to include federal holidays. That motion was seconded by Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily and approved by the council unanimously.
The 10 parallel spots in front of the federal building were created as part of the city's efforts in Project Urban Square. The project is a $60 million project to bring an apartment building, hotel, townhomes, office space, a parking garage and a mini-park in the 300 block of West Evans Street across from the City Center.