Next Is Now hosting Halloween bash Saturday
Next Is Now hosting Halloween bash Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. — Next is Now will host a Halloween bash on Saturday. 

The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Dr. Iola Jones Park  at 800 Oakland Ave. It will feature food, candy, music, and opportunities for the little ones to enjoy themselves. 

Next Is Now is a nonprofit group organized by two of the leaders of one of the Black Lives Matter marches held in Florence earlier this year. The nonprofit has organized and distributed food, milk, and fresh produce at Oakland Grocery Pizza during the summer. 

It was also recognized by the Florence County Council in September for its contributions to the community. The council plans to hold a ceremonial event to commemorate the resolution when the COVID-19 crisis has abated. 

For more information or to donate, contact Next Is Now at 843-413-2759. 

