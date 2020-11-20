 Skip to main content
Next Is Now hosting rally Saturday
FLORENCE, S.C. — Next Is Now will be hosting a rally at the Florence County Judicial Center on Saturday.

Next Is Now's Christopher McCray said the rally would be held at 11 a.m. and would focus on accountability and the next steps to take after the election.

Next Is Now is a nonprofit group organized by two of the leaders of one of the Black Lives Matter marches held in Florence earlier this year. The nonprofit has organized and distributed food, milk, and fresh produce at Oakland Grocery Pizza during the summer.

The Florence County Judicial Center is at 181 N. Irby St.

News Alert