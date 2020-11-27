Nichols' Harness does dances for the children at Christmas

FLORENCE, S.C. − On Saturday night, Nov. 13, Barbara Harness was doing what she usually does on Saturday night and has done for years. She was conducting a dance to raise money to use to make sure 150 children in the Pee Dee have a Christmas.

And the term "for years," in this case, means 30 of them.

She partners with "two other ladies in Marion" to make it happen.

As the band Jelly Side Up − which donated its performance − played in the ballroom at the Florence American Legion, Harness moved around, worked the room, made sure the food table was tidy and accepted toy donations and stashed them where they were visible but out of the way.

The Nov. 13 event was, though, atypical, as it wasn't her usual venue − Barbara's Place in Nichols.

But it was the usual, as she takes her event on the road to Florence at least once a year for just such a night.

"Mr. Johnny is also one of the sponsors," Harness said of Johnny Guest with the Florence Legion Post.

"We give 150 children in Marion, Florence, Dillon counties and all over Christmas every year. It's called Christmas for kids," Harness said.