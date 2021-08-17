 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nick Ammons introduced as Johnsonville city manager
0 Comments
top story

Nick Ammons introduced as Johnsonville city manager

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nick Ammons

New Johnsonville City Manager Nick Ammons speaks Monday evening at a meet and greet in Johnsonville.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN, MORNING NEWS

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – Another Pee Dee city has a new city manager. 

The southern Florence County city of Johnsonville held a meet and greet for the city to meet its new city manager, Nick Ammons, Monday evening at the city's municipal complex. 

Ammons said he was appreciative of the opportunity from the city council.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"I've worked in about every community in Florence, and Johnsonville is at the top of my list," Ammons said. "It definitely has a lot to offer. ... I couldn't be more blessed. I couldn't walk into a better situation." 

He currently works in the Florence County planning department. He will start his new job on Monday, Aug. 23. 

Jim Smith, the current city manager, will semi-retire from his role with the city to focus on getting the city's golf course project completed. 

Ammons joked that the only thing different from him and Smith were their accents, because Smith is from Boston and carries that accent with him. Ammons is a native of Marion and carries a Pee Dee accent. 

Ammons joins Florence's Randy Osterman (last spring), Hartsville's Daniel Moore (last spring), Lake City (to be determined) and Darlington's John Payne (July 21) as new city managers of Pee Dee cities. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How did the Taliban become a prominent Afghan group?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Hope Village progressing toward late September ribbon cutting
Local News

Hope Village progressing toward late September ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- When completed the House of Hope's Hope Village will have a community center, laundry center, privacy and security fence, gated access, playground, garden boxes, 24 hour security, landscaping, lots of tender-loving care and a mission -- to provide temporary, dignified transitional housing to those in need.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert