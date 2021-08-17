Nick Ammons introduced as Johnsonville city manager

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – Another Pee Dee city has a new city manager.

The southern Florence County city of Johnsonville held a meet and greet for the city to meet its new city manager, Nick Ammons, Monday evening at the city's municipal complex.

Ammons said he was appreciative of the opportunity from the city council.

"I've worked in about every community in Florence, and Johnsonville is at the top of my list," Ammons said. "It definitely has a lot to offer. ... I couldn't be more blessed. I couldn't walk into a better situation."

He currently works in the Florence County planning department. He will start his new job on Monday, Aug. 23.

Jim Smith, the current city manager, will semi-retire from his role with the city to focus on getting the city's golf course project completed.

Ammons joked that the only thing different from him and Smith were their accents, because Smith is from Boston and carries that accent with him. Ammons is a native of Marion and carries a Pee Dee accent.

Ammons joins Florence's Randy Osterman (last spring), Hartsville's Daniel Moore (last spring), Lake City (to be determined) and Darlington's John Payne (July 21) as new city managers of Pee Dee cities.

