Nicole Flippin is newest Robinson Nuclear Plant Site Vice President
Nicole Flippin is newest Robinson Nuclear Plant Site Vice President

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Duke Energy’s Nicole Flippin has transitioned to the role of Robinson Nuclear Plant’s site vice president. She succeeds Ernie Kapopoulos, who moved to vice president, Commercial Operations, for Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions.

Flippin has served as plant manager of Robinson Nuclear Plant since 2019.

“Nicole’s decades of industry experience, energy and strong leadership skills will position her well to lead Robinson. Since coming to Robinson, she has had a positive impact on the plant as well as the community,” Duke Energy Chief Nuclear Officer Kelvin Henderson said.

“I am excited and grateful for the opportunity and look forward to serving our customers, our community, and the talented nuclear professionals at Robinson in my new role,” Flippin said. “As site vice president, my focus is to continue Robinson’s unwavering commitment to providing safe, reliable, carbon-free electricity to our customers.”

Flippin has more than 20 years of experience in the nuclear energy industry. She joined Duke Energy in 2009 as an operations training instructor at Catawba Nuclear Station in York and held various leadership positions in Operations and Maintenance at Catawba.

She earned her U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission Senior Reactor Operator license in 2006.

Prior to joining Duke Energy, Flippin worked in Engineering, Operations and Chemistry at Florida Power and Light’s St. Lucie Nuclear Plant in Florida. Flippin graduated from Auburn University with a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering.

