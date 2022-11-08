Nicole forecast to bring wind, rain to Pee Dee Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- The Pee Dee can expect rain and wind -- plenty of both -- as the remnants of Tropical Storm expected-to-be Hurricane Nicole heads north along the East Coast.

The Pee Dee can expect to experience Nicole Thursday into early Saturday as the storm moves quickly through the area.

"No widespread flooding is expected, but this amount of rainfall could cause some localized flooding in poor drainage areas," Warning Coordination Meteorologist Steven Pfaff with the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C., wrote in a briefing on the storm.

The Pee Dee is expected to receive 2-3 inches of rain but river levels are low and more than capable of accommodating that much rain without flooding, Pfaff wrote in the briefing.

There are no 50 knot wind speed probabilities across any portion of northeast South Carolina. If tropical storm force winds are able to develop they would occur Friday morning.

Minor wind impacts throughout the area as well as the slight risk of isolated tornadoes Thursday night through Friday night.

Nicole is expected to strengthen as it moves across the Bahamas and approaches the east coast of Florida late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

"The storm is expected to gradually turn northeast toward the Carolinas Friday then quickly move towards Delmarva by early Saturday morning," Pfaff wrote in the briefing.