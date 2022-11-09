Nicole jogs west, rainfall amounts decrease for Pee Dee

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- A change in the track of Nicole has dramatically lessened the threat of rain and wind in the Pee Dee but has increased the chance of tornadoes.

Nicole is now forecast to pass through the western Carolinas Friday.

"The primary impact will be from an increased tornado threat which will develop late Thursday night and continue into Friday," National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Steven Pfaff wrote in the Wednesday morning briefing on the storm.

The current rainfall projections for the Pee Dee are for 1-1.5 inches of rain with higher amounts possible in the western reaches of Darlington County.

After making landfall in Florida as a tropical storm, Nicole is forecast to pass over Atlanta Friday morning, Charlotte Friday afternoon and head off into central Virginia Friday evening.

The change in track has further decreased the chance of tropical-storm force winds in the Pee Dee, according to the briefing.

There is now a 2-in-5 chance risk for tornadoes for all of northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina.

"Tropical cyclone tornadoes can develop quickly and they can move fast as well," Pfaff wrote in the briefing.

Along the coast Nicole is forecast to bring a surge of up to two feet with each morning high tide through Friday.