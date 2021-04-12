 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nikki Haley: I won't run if Donald Trump runs again
0 comments

Nikki Haley: I won't run if Donald Trump runs again

{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Nikki Haley may not run for president after all.

Haley, the former governor of South Carolina appointed to be ambassador to the United Nations by Donald Trump, told members of the media during a stop in Orangeburg that she would not run for president if Trump sought the office again.

She is currently considered by oddsmakers the third most likely person to win the Republican nomination in 2024 behind Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump has not announced plans for 2024 yet.

Haley was noncommittal when asked if she would support Trump if he ran and she did not.

“That’s something we’ll have a conversation about at some point,” Haley said.

Her comments come two months after an article in Politico in which Haley criticized Trump for his actions on Jan. 6 when a group of protesters entered the Capitol building while Congress was in session.

She told the Politico writer that she felt Trump had lost any sort of political viability that he would have due to his actions on Jan. 6 and that as time went on Trump would be less of a factor in the Republican race.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Extradition hearing to send Weinstein to LA delayed

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore
Local News

University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The results of Darla Moore's April 5 letter to the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees reads like the first few lines of a story recapping a typical South Carolina-Clemson football game: Tigers could take advantage of Gamecocks' mistake. The Post and Courier reported Tuesday evening that Moore sent a letter to the board on April 5, four days after the death of her mother, Lorraine.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert