Nikki Haley: I won't run if Donald Trump runs again

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Nikki Haley may not run for president after all.

Haley, the former governor of South Carolina appointed to be ambassador to the United Nations by Donald Trump, told members of the media during a stop in Orangeburg that she would not run for president if Trump sought the office again.

She is currently considered by oddsmakers the third most likely person to win the Republican nomination in 2024 behind Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump has not announced plans for 2024 yet.

Haley was noncommittal when asked if she would support Trump if he ran and she did not.

“That’s something we’ll have a conversation about at some point,” Haley said.

Her comments come two months after an article in Politico in which Haley criticized Trump for his actions on Jan. 6 when a group of protesters entered the Capitol building while Congress was in session.

She told the Politico writer that she felt Trump had lost any sort of political viability that he would have due to his actions on Jan. 6 and that as time went on Trump would be less of a factor in the Republican race.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.