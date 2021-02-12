Nikki Haley says Trump 'let us down'; doesn't believe he will run again in 2024

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Former Gov. Nikki Haley said in an interview that she does not think former President Donald Trump will seek the presidency again in 2024.

Nikki Haley, who served as governor from 2010 to 2016 when she was appointed ambassador to the United Nations by former President Donald Trump, was the subject of a Politico magazine piece released Friday.

“We need to acknowledge he let us down,” she said in the piece. “He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.”

In the context of the magazine piece, Haley's comments are a reference to Trump's claims of election fraud in several closely contested states and his actions on Jan. 6 when a group of protesters entered the Capitol building while Congress was in session.

Trump has been impeached for comments he made at a rally before the Capitol was entered. The impeachment resolution alleges that Trump's comments incited the crowd to enter the building. This is disputed by Trump's defense team.

Haley went on to say that she felt Trump would be further and further isolated.