Nikki Haley says Trump 'let us down'; doesn't believe he will run again in 2024

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Former Gov. Nikki Haley said in an interview that she does not think former President Donald Trump will seek the presidency again in 2024.
Nikki Haley, who served as governor from 2010 to 2016 when she was appointed ambassador to the United Nations by former President Donald Trump, was the subject of a Politico magazine piece released Friday.
“We need to acknowledge he let us down,” she said in the piece. “He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.”
In the context of the magazine piece, Haley's comments are a reference to Trump's claims of election fraud in several closely contested states and his actions on Jan. 6 when a group of protesters entered the Capitol building while Congress was in session.
Trump has been impeached for comments he made at a rally before the Capitol was entered. The impeachment resolution alleges that Trump's comments incited the crowd to enter the building. This is disputed by Trump's defense team.
Haley went on to say that she felt Trump would be further and further isolated.
“I think his business is suffering at this point," Haley said. "I think he’s lost any sort of political viability he was going to have. I think he’s lost his social media, which meant the world to him. I mean, I think he’s lost the things that really could have kept him moving.”
The writer of the piece also spends several paragraphs discussing Haley's potential candidacy for president in 2024 — she's currently second most likely in the betting odds behind Trump to win the Republican nomination — and asserts that she's "clearly" preparing to do so. He cites Haley's hire of a few staffers including former Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff and her formation of a political action committee as evidence.
Haley did not comment on her ambitions but the writer did include information that a presidential stump speech for her campaign was "coming along nicely."
The writer also speculated that two of Haley's Republican primary challengers could be Sen. Tim Scott — Haley appointed him to his role — Pence, and Trump himself.
He also describes Haley's efforts to walk on a tightrope between the people intrigued by Trump's ideas and policies and the traditional Republican establishment.
The piece includes information about Haley's background including her parents' immigration from India to Bamberg, growing up as Indian in South Carolina, her rise from political neophyte and outsider to United Nations ambassador, and the disagreements she's had with officials including current Gov. Henry McMaster, Pence, several Trump administration officials, and the state's Republican establishment.
The writer of the piece included several comments from himself about various Republican and right-leaning individuals. These comments include referencing Fox News's Tucker Carlson as a race-baiting white man and referencing Texas Sen. Ted Cruz as awkward and insincere.
The writer's comments also include several about Trump. These comments include alleging Trump forwarded conspiracy theories related to the 2020 general election, calling him misogynistic and racist, that his 2016 campaign was fueled by the hatred of Mexicans and Muslims, and that Trump had spent his time since the election attempting to subvert Democratic norms.
The writer also referenced Trump's staff members as egomanias of the worst sort, again without evidence.