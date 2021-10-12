 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nikki Haley to serve on Clemson board of trustees
0 Comments

Nikki Haley to serve on Clemson board of trustees

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley has a new job.

Clemson University announced Tuesday morning that Haley has been selected to a seat on the university's board of trustees being vacated by the retiring David Wilkins of Greenville.

Haley, who served as governor of South Carolina from 2011 until she was appointed the United States ambassador to the United Nations by former President Donald Trump, graduated from Clemson in 1994 with a degree in accounting. 

After graduating from Clemson, Haley worked for her family's business, serving as the chief financial officer. 

She was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2004 and elected governor in 2010, becoming the state's first female and first minority (Haley's parents immigrated from India) governor. 

Haley served as the United Nations ambassador until she resigned in 2019. She heads the Stand for America advocacy group. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Daily Aspirin Increases Risk in Some Older Adults

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Open carry ban on Florence City Council agenda

FLORENCE, S.C. – The city of Florence may soon be wading into the gun control debate. On the agenda for the 1 p.m., Monday, meeting of the Florence City Council is the first reading of an ordinance that would ban the open carrying of weapons at events permitted by the city and would also prohibit open and concealed carry of weapons on the city's properties. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert