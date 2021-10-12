Nikki Haley to serve on Clemson board of trustees

Former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley has a new job.

Clemson University announced Tuesday morning that Haley has been selected to a seat on the university's board of trustees being vacated by the retiring David Wilkins of Greenville.

Haley, who served as governor of South Carolina from 2011 until she was appointed the United States ambassador to the United Nations by former President Donald Trump, graduated from Clemson in 1994 with a degree in accounting.

After graduating from Clemson, Haley worked for her family's business, serving as the chief financial officer.

She was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2004 and elected governor in 2010, becoming the state's first female and first minority (Haley's parents immigrated from India) governor.

Haley served as the United Nations ambassador until she resigned in 2019. She heads the Stand for America advocacy group.

