Nine Wilson students earn IB top honors
Nine Wilson students earn IB top honors

Wilson High School

 SHAMIRA McCRAY/MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — Nine Wilson High School students earned perfect scores in either English, German or Spanish according to International Baccalaurate scores that were recently released for the 2019-20 school year.

“We always eagerly anticipate getting these results,” said Brian Howell, director of the International Baccalaureate Program for Florence One Schools.

More than two dozen Wilson students earned their International Baccalaureate Diploma upon graduation from the school.

Students taking English, history, German, Spanish, Spanish ab initio, biology, Further Math, Theory of Knowledge and Extended Essay had an 85 percent or higher pass rate. IB exams are scored on a 1-7 scale, with seven being the highest score given. Five Wilson students had a perfect score in English, one had a perfect score in German and three had perfect scores in Spanish.

They were:

  • Sandy Lin- English
  • Rosanna Ervin- English
  • Madelyn Parrott- English
  • Carson Cawthon- English
  • Alexandra Chernev- English
  • Luke Guerreso-German (Photo unavailable)
  • Paulina Halus-Spanish
  • Bailey Mitchell-Spanish (Photo unavailable)
  • Kotadiva Utkarsh-Spanish (Photo unavailable)

“We are very happy to see that we have maintained a high pass rate. It is also exciting to see that some of our students were able to achieve the highest score in one of the subject areas. IB students work extremely hard and their scores are proof of that,” Howell said.

Twenty-eight students in the Wilson class of 2020 graduated with an IB Diploma.

In order to receive an IB Diploma, students must graduate with at least 24 combined points from attempted IB courses including the essential elements of the Diploma Programme core: The Theory of Knowledge and Extended Essay.

“Graduating with an IB Diploma is extremely hard,” Howell said. “To have more than two dozen students in the Class of 2020 graduate with one is impressive. We are proud of all of our graduates and look forward to seeing what they do in the future.”

The IB graduates will be attending a wide variety of colleges and universities in the fall including:

  • Duke
  • Purdue
  • Anderson
  • Benedict
  • Clemson
  • Coker
  • Francis Marion
  • Furman
  • Georgia Tech
  • Howard
  • Morris
  • South Carolina State
  • Southern Wesleyan
  • University of California-Los Angeles
  • Tri County Technical College
  • University of South Carolina
  • Wake Forest
  • Winthrop

Howell said that the 2019-2020 school year saw a record enrollment for the IB program with 60 students in grade eleven and 60 students in grade twelve.

“I think our community is really seeing the added value for students who pursue this program,” Howell said. “The IB program in Florence 1 is growing tremendously.”

Lin, Sandy

Ervin, Rosanna

Parrott, Madelyn

Cawthon, Carson

Chernev, Alexandra

Paulina Halus

