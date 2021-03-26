 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No coronavirus deaths reported in Pee Dee for third time in past week
0 comments
breaking top story
CORONAVIRUS

No coronavirus deaths reported in Pee Dee for third time in past week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the third time in the past week, no confirmed coronavirus deaths were reported Friday in the Pee Dee.

That ended a week in which nine deaths were reported in the region. Seven of those were in Florence County. Darlington and Williamsburg counties reported one death each.

On Friday, 12 confirmed coronavirus deaths and no probable deaths were reported in South Carolina.

Of the 657 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 471 probable coronavirus cases that were reported Friday in the state, 49 confirmed cases and 14 probable cases were reported in the Pee Dee.

Dillon County led the region with 16 confirmed cases. Florence County was next with 14, followed by Marion County (8), Darlington County (6), Williamsburg County (3) and Marlboro County (2).

Florence County reported five probable cases. Marion and Williamsburg counties reported three each. Darlington County reported two and Marlboro County reported one.

The cumulative totals in South Carolina now are 462,140 confirmed cases, 84,530 probable cases, 8,031 confirmed deaths and 1,061 is probable deaths.

Of the 24,303 tests that were conducted Wednesday, 3.6% were positive. As of Wednesday, 6,645,453 tests have been conducted in the state.

Of the 11,354 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,746 are occupied (77.03%). Of those, 526 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (6.01%).

Of the 1,763 ICU beds in the state, 1,229 are occupied (69.71%). Of those, 128 (24.33%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Of the 1,939 ventilators in the state, 474 are in use (24.45%) and 56 are in use with COVID-19 patients (10.65%).

To date, 2,524,510 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been allocated in South Carolina, and 1,818,939 doses have been administered (72.1%).

Of the 1,306,110 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 85% have been administered. That breaks down to 696,177 first doses and 408,409 second doses.

Of the 1,146,400 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 59% have been administered. That breaks down to 478,712 first doses and 195,131 second doses.

Of the 72,000 doses received of the single-dose Janssen vaccine, 40,510 have been administered (56%).

According to DHEC, 705,404 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.

DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432

The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tornado kills 3 from family in Alabama

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
'Dream come true:' Florence breaks ground on baseball and track complex
Local News

'Dream come true:' Florence breaks ground on baseball and track complex

FLORENCE, S.C. – Jeff Jeffers got to see his father's dream come true Monday afternoon. Jeffers spoke about his father at a groundbreaking ceremony for the city's $16 million baseball and track complex that will feature a full-size track facility, a stadium for the Florence RedWolves, a high school baseball field. five Little League fields. 

+3
Tom Rice: If I had to vote again tomorrow, I'd vote to impeach Donald Trump
Local News

Tom Rice: If I had to vote again tomorrow, I'd vote to impeach Donald Trump

FLORENCE, S.C. – Congressman Tom Rice told several Pee Dee area residents Wednesday that if he had to vote again tomorrow, he would vote to impeach former president Donald Trump. One of the last questions at the coffee with the Congressman event Rice hosted Wednesday afternoon was a Florence area resident told Rice that he would not be voting for him in 2022 even if the former president campaigned for him. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert