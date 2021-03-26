No coronavirus deaths reported in Pee Dee for third time in past week

Of the 11,354 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,746 are occupied (77.03%). Of those, 526 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (6.01%).

Of the 1,763 ICU beds in the state, 1,229 are occupied (69.71%). Of those, 128 (24.33%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Of the 1,939 ventilators in the state, 474 are in use (24.45%) and 56 are in use with COVID-19 patients (10.65%).

To date, 2,524,510 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been allocated in South Carolina, and 1,818,939 doses have been administered (72.1%).

Of the 1,306,110 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 85% have been administered. That breaks down to 696,177 first doses and 408,409 second doses.

Of the 1,146,400 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 59% have been administered. That breaks down to 478,712 first doses and 195,131 second doses.

Of the 72,000 doses received of the single-dose Janssen vaccine, 40,510 have been administered (56%).

According to DHEC, 705,404 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.