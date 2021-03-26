No coronavirus deaths reported in Pee Dee for third time in past week

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the third time in the past week, no confirmed coronavirus deaths were reported Friday in the Pee Dee.
That ended a week in which nine deaths were reported in the region. Seven of those were in Florence County. Darlington and Williamsburg counties reported one death each.
On Friday, 12 confirmed coronavirus deaths and no probable deaths were reported in South Carolina.
Of the 657 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 471 probable coronavirus cases that were reported Friday in the state, 49 confirmed cases and 14 probable cases were reported in the Pee Dee.
Dillon County led the region with 16 confirmed cases. Florence County was next with 14, followed by Marion County (8), Darlington County (6), Williamsburg County (3) and Marlboro County (2).
Florence County reported five probable cases. Marion and Williamsburg counties reported three each. Darlington County reported two and Marlboro County reported one.
The cumulative totals in South Carolina now are 462,140 confirmed cases, 84,530 probable cases, 8,031 confirmed deaths and 1,061 is probable deaths.
Of the 24,303 tests that were conducted Wednesday, 3.6% were positive. As of Wednesday, 6,645,453 tests have been conducted in the state.
Of the 11,354 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,746 are occupied (77.03%). Of those, 526 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (6.01%).
Of the 1,763 ICU beds in the state, 1,229 are occupied (69.71%). Of those, 128 (24.33%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 1,939 ventilators in the state, 474 are in use (24.45%) and 56 are in use with COVID-19 patients (10.65%).
To date, 2,524,510 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been allocated in South Carolina, and 1,818,939 doses have been administered (72.1%).
Of the 1,306,110 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 85% have been administered. That breaks down to 696,177 first doses and 408,409 second doses.
Of the 1,146,400 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 59% have been administered. That breaks down to 478,712 first doses and 195,131 second doses.
Of the 72,000 doses received of the single-dose Janssen vaccine, 40,510 have been administered (56%).
According to DHEC, 705,404 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.