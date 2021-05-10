No coronavirus deaths reported Monday in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Only four confirmed coronavirus deaths were reported Monday in South Carolina. None was from the Pee Dee.

Of the 277 confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the state, 27 were from the Pee Dee, and 20 of those were in Florence County.

Marlboro and Williamsburg counties each reported three cases. Darlington reported on confirmed case and four probable cases. Those were the only probable cases reported in the Pee Dee. Statewide, 136 probable cases were confirmed.

The state’s cumulative totals now are 486,090 confirmed cases, 98,842 probable cases, 8,448 confirmed deaths and 1,148 probable deaths.

To date, 7,586,111 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina. State health officials reported that 6,311 people were tested Saturday. The positivity rate was 4.0%.

As of Saturday, 3,096,363 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 1,781,058 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (43.4%) and 1,419,894 are fully vaccinated (34.6%).

Of the 11,329 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,209 are occupied (72.46%). Of those, 341 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (4.15%).