No coronavirus deaths reported Monday in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Only four confirmed coronavirus deaths were reported Monday in South Carolina. None was from the Pee Dee.
Of the 277 confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the state, 27 were from the Pee Dee, and 20 of those were in Florence County.
Marlboro and Williamsburg counties each reported three cases. Darlington reported on confirmed case and four probable cases. Those were the only probable cases reported in the Pee Dee. Statewide, 136 probable cases were confirmed.
The state’s cumulative totals now are 486,090 confirmed cases, 98,842 probable cases, 8,448 confirmed deaths and 1,148 probable deaths.
To date, 7,586,111 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina. State health officials reported that 6,311 people were tested Saturday. The positivity rate was 4.0%.
As of Saturday, 3,096,363 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 1,781,058 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (43.4%) and 1,419,894 are fully vaccinated (34.6%).
Of the 11,329 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,209 are occupied (72.46%). Of those, 341 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (4.15%).
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.