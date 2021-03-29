No coronavirus deaths reported Monday in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On a day when South Carolina reported no confirmed coronavirus deaths and no probable deaths, the state closed in on 2 million COVID-19 vaccinations administered.
To date, 2,716,370 vaccinations have been received in South Carolina, and 1,953,749 (71.9%) have been given.
Of the 499 confirmed coronavirus cases and 280 probable cases that were reported Monday in the state, 24 confirmed cases and 10 probable cases were in the Pee Dee.
Florence County led with nine cases and three probable cases. Dillon County was next (7/0), followed by Marion County (4/2), Darlington County (3/5), Williamsburg County (1/0) and Marlboro County (0/0).
The cumulative totals in South Carolina now are 464,169 confirmed cases and 85,899 probable cases, plus 8,053 confirmed deaths and 1,069 probable deaths.
Of the 15,033 tests that were conducted Wednesday, 4.7% were positive. As of Wednesday, 6,728,029 tests have been conducted in the state.
Of the 11,278 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,296 are occupied (73.56%). Of those, 518 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (6.24%).
Of the 1,770 ICU beds in the state, 1,158 are occupied (65.42%). Of those, 125 (24.13%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 1,938 ventilators in the state, 422 are in use (21.78%) and 59 are in use with COVID-19 patients (11.39%).
Of the 1,395,090 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 84% have been administered. That breaks down to 742,842 first doses and 432,735 second doses.
Of the 1,225,700 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 60% have been administered. That breaks down to 511,692 first doses and 220,628 second doses.
Of the 95,580 doses received of the single-dose Janssen vaccine, 45,852 have been administered (48%).
According to DHEC, 717,346 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.