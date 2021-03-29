No coronavirus deaths reported Monday in SC

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of the 1,938 ventilators in the state, 422 are in use (21.78%) and 59 are in use with COVID-19 patients (11.39%).

Of the 1,395,090 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 84% have been administered. That breaks down to 742,842 first doses and 432,735 second doses.

Of the 1,225,700 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 60% have been administered. That breaks down to 511,692 first doses and 220,628 second doses.

Of the 95,580 doses received of the single-dose Janssen vaccine, 45,852 have been administered (48%).

According to DHEC, 717,346 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.

DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432