No coronavirus deaths reported Saturday in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Of the 17 confirmed coronavirus deaths and one probable death reported Saturday in South Carolina, not one was from the Pee Dee.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 827 new confirmed cases and 20 new probable cases, 17 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 127,646, probable cases to 2,332, confirmed deaths to 2,891 and probable deaths to 149.
In the Pee Dee, DHEC reported 78 cases and six probable cases. Of those, 29 cases and four probable cases were in Florence County, followed by Dillon County (16/1), Williamsburg County (11/1), Darlington County (9/0), Marlboro County (8/0) and Marion County (5/0).
There are 302 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 29 and there are 233 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Friday, 1,121,324 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 6,024 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 13.7%.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
