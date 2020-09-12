 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No coronavirus deaths reported Saturday in Pee Dee
0 comments
breaking top story

No coronavirus deaths reported Saturday in Pee Dee

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Of the 17 confirmed coronavirus deaths and one probable death reported Saturday in South Carolina, not one was from the Pee Dee.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 827 new confirmed cases and 20 new probable cases, 17 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 127,646, probable cases to 2,332, confirmed deaths to 2,891 and probable deaths to 149.

In the Pee Dee, DHEC reported 78 cases and six probable cases. Of those, 29 cases and four probable cases were in Florence County, followed by Dillon County (16/1), Williamsburg County (11/1), Darlington County (9/0), Marlboro County (8/0) and Marion County (5/0).

There are 302 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 29 and there are 233 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

As of Friday, 1,121,324 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 6,024 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 13.7%.

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

70% of Florence One Schools virtual students are African American
Local News

70% of Florence One Schools virtual students are African American

FLORENCE, S.C. — Around 70% of the Florence One Schools students that opted for an online-only education model were African American. Dr. Richard O'Malley, Florence One Schools superintendent, provided an update about the opening of schools to the governing board of trustees at a meeting Thursday evening.

Local News

Florence woman faces 'terrifying' prospect of dementia

  • +4

FLORENCE, S.C. — The path to a potential Alzheimer's diagnosis started with a scratch on the side of a car for one Florence woman. The woman, who refused to provide her name due to the susceptibility of those with dementia to scams and frauds, said she had driven to her granddaughter's residence to spend a day with her before she returned to college. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert