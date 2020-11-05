No coronavirus deaths reported Thursday in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Pee Dee counties reported 29 new confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday, eight probable cases and no deaths.

Florence County reported 14 cases and three probable cases. Darlington and Williamsburg counties both reported five cases and two probable cases. Marion County reported three cases. Dillon and Marlboro counties each reported one case. Marloboro County also reported one probable case.

Statewide, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 524 new confirmed cases and 89 new probable, seven additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina to 172,216, probable cases to 9,423, confirmed deaths to 3,736 and probable deaths to 256.

DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.