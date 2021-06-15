No coronavirus deaths reported Tuesday in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The daily coronavirus numbers continue to get smaller and smaller in South Carolina and the Pee Dee.

On Tuesday, no confirmed deaths or probable deaths were reported in the state.

In the Pee Dee, only six confirmed coronavirus and no probable cases were reported in the Pee Dee.

Statewide, 53 confirmed cases and 34 probable cases were reported.

That include three confirmed cases in Florence County, two in Darlington County and one in Marion County.

The state’s cumulative totals now are 492,985 confirmed cases, 102,300 probable cases, 8,623 confirmed deaths and 1,167 probable deaths.

To date, 8,308,988 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina. State health officials reported that 3,357 people were tested Sunday. The positivity rate was 2.1%.

As of Saturday, 3,556,147 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 1,989,850 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (46.3%) and 1,699,561 are fully vaccinated (39.6%).

Of the 11,179 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,351 are occupied (74.7%). Of those, 163 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (1.95%).