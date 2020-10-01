 Skip to main content
No COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday in the Pee Dee
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported no new COVID-19 deaths Thursday in the Pee Dee.

The department announced 229 new confirmed cases Tuesday and 38 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 20 additional confirmed deaths and three new probable deaths.

None of the deaths were in any of the seven counties classified in the Pee Dee. 

The Pee Dee reported 15 confirmed cases. Florence County reported 10 cases, Darlington County reported two cases, Chesterfield, Dillon and Williamsburg counties each reported one case, Marion and Marlboro counties reported no cases. 

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 143,787, probable cases to 4,536, confirmed deaths to 3,203 and probable deaths to 197.

Francis Marion University reported six students currently infected with all of them isolated off campus.

The university reported a statewide R(O) number of 1.12. A number greater than one indicates increasing spread of the virus while a number less than one indicates a decreasing spread.

There are 149 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 31, and there are 288 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

As of Wednesday, a total of 1,432,513 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.

The total number of individual test results reported Wednesday to DHEC statewide was 1,693 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 13.5%.

