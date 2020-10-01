No COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday in the Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported no new COVID-19 deaths Thursday in the Pee Dee.

The department announced 229 new confirmed cases Tuesday and 38 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 20 additional confirmed deaths and three new probable deaths.

None of the deaths were in any of the seven counties classified in the Pee Dee.

The Pee Dee reported 15 confirmed cases. Florence County reported 10 cases, Darlington County reported two cases, Chesterfield, Dillon and Williamsburg counties each reported one case, Marion and Marlboro counties reported no cases.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 143,787, probable cases to 4,536, confirmed deaths to 3,203 and probable deaths to 197.

Francis Marion University reported six students currently infected with all of them isolated off campus.

The university reported a statewide R(O) number of 1.12. A number greater than one indicates increasing spread of the virus while a number less than one indicates a decreasing spread.