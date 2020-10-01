No Florence Four consolidation plans have been made

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Superintendent of Schools Molly Spearman said Wednesday that no plans for what a consolidated Florence School District Four would look like have been made.
Spearman spoke at length during a virtual community meeting held Wednesday evening to discuss the future of the district with the Timmonsville community.
A rumor in the community is that Timmonsville High School would be closed and those students would be bussed to Florence One Schools' Wilson High School.
Spearman denied this was the case several times during the call.
She explained that as District Four is a state-managed district, she and the state Department of Education had the authority to decide to consolidate and to determine what district would be best.
In response to a question from teacher Jeremy Howard, Spearman outlined three possible consolidation options: Florence One, Florence Two (Hannah-Pamplico), and Florence Three (Lake City).
Florence Two, she added, was both too small and too far away.
Florence Three, Spearman said, was too far away.
Leaving Florence One the primary option.
Spearman later added that she had spoken informally with the Florence One Board of Trustees members and all were supportive of the effort.
Once the decision to consolidate with a district is made, that district will work to determine where the students from Timmonsville High School would go.
Spearman said December or January would be the timeline for a decision on the consolidation plans, whatever they may be.
Regardless, Spearman also explained that the economics of the districts involved would make continuing to operate the high school unfeasible.
She showed a slide that indicated that it cost over $8,000 per student to operate the school.
She also said that the elementary school and the middle school would continue onward.
Spearman also added that she would like to see a person on the staff of the school where the Timmonsville High School student would be attending to handle transition issues. She also said the students would need community support.
She also added that no plans for the Timmonsville High School facility have been decided either. Spearman offered several potential options including a charter school — she said she didn't know if this would be the best for the building— a community center, an after-school program, or an adult education center.
Spearman also outlined why she believes the district needs to consolidate with another district.
She said the district is not financially feasible on its own.
A total of around 670 students attend the district and 172 students attend the high school.
Spearman said that any time a district gets below 1,500 students in the district, finances become precarious.
It is very difficult to operate a district without substantially raising taxes, Spearman said.
As the managing entity of the district, Spearman said, she would not raise the taxes of the district.
She said that the district is out of compliance with state laws requiring each district to maintain an operating budget of at least one month of expenses and that the district had to release four teachers this year in order to be able to continue to function economically.
Spearman also said that the district was being propped up by the state and that the state's support was not going to go on forever.
State Sen. Kevin L. Johnson and state Rep. Robert Williams also spoke on the call.
