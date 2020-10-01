No Florence Four consolidation plans have been made

Once the decision to consolidate with a district is made, that district will work to determine where the students from Timmonsville High School would go.

Spearman said December or January would be the timeline for a decision on the consolidation plans, whatever they may be.

Regardless, Spearman also explained that the economics of the districts involved would make continuing to operate the high school unfeasible.

She showed a slide that indicated that it cost over $8,000 per student to operate the school.

She also said that the elementary school and the middle school would continue onward.

Spearman also added that she would like to see a person on the staff of the school where the Timmonsville High School student would be attending to handle transition issues. She also said the students would need community support.

She also added that no plans for the Timmonsville High School facility have been decided either. Spearman offered several potential options including a charter school — she said she didn't know if this would be the best for the building— a community center, an after-school program, or an adult education center.