No masks required: Florence City Council defers action on mask mandate

FLORENCE, S.C. – Masks will not be mandatory in Florence for at least another month.
The Florence City Council was faced with a choice at its monthly meeting Monday: Continue to encourage but not mandate masks or to mandate masks.
Continuing to encourage masks was available to the council via a resolution extending the city’s current emergency ordinance and mandating masks was available to the city via approval of an emergency ordinance mandating masks.
The council voted unanimously in favor of the resolution extending the current policy of encouraging masks and voted 5-2 to defer action until December on the emergency ordinance that would have mandated masks in the city. Voting to defer were Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily, Lethonia “Peaches” Barnes, Chaquez McCall, Bryan Braddock and William Schofield. Voting against the deferral were Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin and Pat Gibson-Hye Moore.
The discussion happened when the council considered the emergency ordinance that would have mandated masks.
Jebaily spoke after the emergency ordinance was brought onto the floor for discussion. He began his presentation by providing the other council members a copy of a chart from the Centers for Disease Control showing the number of active cases in Florence County from February 2020 until Monday.
The chart shows three peaks: one in the summer months of 2020, one in the winter months of 2020 and one peaking about the same time the city voted to encourage but not mandate masks in September.
“We had our initial meeting were we recommended our resolution for [encouraging] vaccination and encouraging people to wear masks at our Sept. 21 meeting,” Jebaily said. “The chart shows at that time on Sept. 21 of 2021 there was 1,357 active cases. What I’m most excited about and I want say congratulations to the City of Florence is that we have seen very steady and steep decline in the number active cases in the middle of September through last week.”
He added that the city’s vaccination rate had increased from below 50% to 63%.
Jebaily then made the motion to defer, Barnes seconded.
Gibson-Hye Moore then spoke. She said that the council set a goal of 70% of the eligible population being fully vaccinated when it voted to encourage but not mandate masks in September. She added that the holiday season could result in an increase and said that she wanted the city to continue to have an emergency ordinance.
Jebaily then said that the resolution to extend the encouraging mask policy was on the agenda later.
Myers Ervin interrupted and ruled him out of order because he had not been recognized to speak.
Barnes then spoke in favor of the deferral.
She said that it the mask mandate would not apply to people’s homes which is where people gather during the holidays. She also said that people needed to take COVID-19 tests before gathering for the holidays to prevent the spread of the virus and that she felt a mask mandate would distract from this.
The council unanimously approved a resolution to encourage tests and vaccinations before gathering later in the meeting.
Myers Ervin, a critical care nurse, then said she wanted to take a four-pronged approach to slowing the spread of the virus, including a mask mandate.
The council voted 5-2 in favor of deferring the emergency ordinance containing the mandate.