No masks required: Florence City Council defers action on mask mandate

The chart shows three peaks: one in the summer months of 2020, one in the winter months of 2020 and one peaking about the same time the city voted to encourage but not mandate masks in September.

“We had our initial meeting were we recommended our resolution for [encouraging] vaccination and encouraging people to wear masks at our Sept. 21 meeting,” Jebaily said. “The chart shows at that time on Sept. 21 of 2021 there was 1,357 active cases. What I’m most excited about and I want say congratulations to the City of Florence is that we have seen very steady and steep decline in the number active cases in the middle of September through last week.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He added that the city’s vaccination rate had increased from below 50% to 63%.

Jebaily then made the motion to defer, Barnes seconded.

Gibson-Hye Moore then spoke. She said that the council set a goal of 70% of the eligible population being fully vaccinated when it voted to encourage but not mandate masks in September. She added that the holiday season could result in an increase and said that she wanted the city to continue to have an emergency ordinance.

Jebaily then said that the resolution to extend the encouraging mask policy was on the agenda later.