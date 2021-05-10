 Skip to main content
No One Unsheltered Committee to hold meal giveaway Wednesday, May 19
FLORENCE, S.C. – People in Florence without a home have the opportunity to get a free meal next week. 

The Mayor’s Coalition’s No One Unsheltered Committee will hold its third Blessings To Go event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, at the corner of Cashua Drive and Darlington Street to distribute free meals and information about local resources to the homeless community. 

This event is being sponsored by the No One Unsheltered Committee, a subcommittee of the Mayor's Coalition.

Members of the No One Unsheltered Committee include the Courtney Graham Shelter, Helping Florence Flourish, House of Hope, Junesbug Care, Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault, Resurrection Restoration Center for the Homeless, Tenacious Grace, The Salvation Army, The Naomi Project and Whosoever Church.

The No One Unsheltered Committee is to ensure that local shelters and service providers collaborate effectively to provide safe, quick and adequate housing for those seeking shelter.

