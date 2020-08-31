No tickets remaining for Southern 500

DARLINGTON, S.C. — All tickets to the 2020 Southern 500 have been handed out.
Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said Monday afternoon that the race track located just outside of Darlington has distributed all of the tickets it had.
"It was a process through tickets that had already been purchased previously that we went through," Tharp said. "We do not have tickets on sale for the public, nor will we have tickets on Sunday."
Approximately 8,000 fans are expected to be in the stands at the 47,000-seat track for the race.
Gov. Henry McMaster’s latest executive order instructs venues, like sports stadiums, can host either 250 people or 50% of their posted occupancy — whichever is smaller, and the fans must wear masks/face coverings. But those venues, like sports stadiums, can host even more fans if the state department of commerce approves their request to host more fans if they show how social distancing can still take place with more people (masks still required).
Due to the limited to capacity, Tharp sent ticket holders a letter earlier this month offering two options to fans: attend the race with the understanding of limited capacity and social distancing or receive a credit for the 2021 race.
Tharp said he did not have a number for the amount of people who opted for credits.
"But it was a good portion of the ones who had already bought tickets," Tharp said. "They were good about it. Reasons were like they couldn't come because of the travel or couldn't come this year or wanted to be at the event next year. We credited them not just 100%, but 120%. And that will go to next year's race."
But some fans still wanted to go.
"But we had a good bit that still wanted to go," Tharp said. "By and large, the fans that had purchased either will be at the race on Sunday or put their money toward the race next year."
He said he wasn't sure how many, but some fans who wanted to attended the race Sunday were turned away.
"We tried not to turn any away, but there were some that we just couldn't accommodate because maybe they had not purchased a ticket yet for this year's race," Tharp said. "It wasn't a huge number, but I think that we weren't able to accommodate as much as we wanted to because we've got to stay within our limit, and it was really pretty much people who hadn't purchased yet. There were a handful of refunds that we had. Not very many, though. But a lot of them were predicated on special circumstances, those types of things."
