FLORENCE, S.C. — It’s been nearly 60 years since Herman’s Hermits hit the charts with their cover of the Carole King/Gerry Goffin song “I’m Into Something Good.” The song peaked at No. 38 on the U.S. charts, but springboarded the group into instant stardom.

The lead singer of the group was a clean-cut teenager from Manchester, England, named Pete Noone.

“I was just 15 at the time,” said Noone, now 75. “It was quite unexpected and incredibly exciting. It was released on Aug. 7, 1964. I remember that because the day before I saw the Beatles play an outdoor concert in a field near my grandmother’s house. It’s been quite an adventure.”

Noone and the present version of Herman’s Hermits will perform Thursday at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center as part of the 2023-24 Spotlight Series. Tickets are still on sale and range from $32 to $55.

They can be purchased online at www.fmupac.org.

Hermans Hermits Pic Peter Noone and Herman's Hermits will perform Thursday at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center.

Herman’s Hermits would go on to record such pop classics as “I’m Into Something Good,” “Mrs. Brown, you’ve Got A Lovely Daughter,” “I’m Henry VIII, I Am” and “There’s A Kind of Hush.” In all, the band recorded seven studio albums, had 18 Top 40 hits and sold more than 80 million records. In 1965 at the height of what was known as “The British Invasion,” Herman’s Hermits sold more records than any other artist in the world, including the Beatles.

“We were young, but we didn’t let it go to our heads,” said Noone. “I think our parents and teachers prepared us well. We worked hard but we very much enjoyed what we were doing. We were enthusiastic bunch.”

Noone told how the band got its unusual name.

“We were playing in a pub near Manchester and the owner was not impressed with my Buddy Holly voice and the horn-rim glasses,” he said. “He said, ‘That’s nothing’ like Buddy Holly. More like (S)Herman on The Bullwinkle Show.’ We laughed and he looked at the group, called the Heartbeats, and said, ‘You aren’t anything like Heartbeats. You look like bloody hermits.’ And so, we were named.”

In addition to musical success, the band made hundreds of television appearances, among them the Ed Sullivan, Jackie Gleason, Dean Martin and Danny Kaye variety shows. They even went on to star in three movies. He also starred in three highly successful feature films for MGM: “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter,” “Hold On!” and “When The Boys Meet The Girls.”

“The films were quite as learning experience for all of us,” Noone said.

The band, which consisted of Noone on lead vocals, Derek “Lek” Leckenby on guitar, Keith Hopwood on keyboards, Karl Green on bass guitar, and Barry Whitwam on drums, split up in 1971. Noone ventured out on his own, performing as a solo artist.

In the 1980s, Noone starred on Broadway in the New York Shakespeare Festival’s production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s “The Pirates of Penzance.” He won rave reviews for his portrayal of the dashing young hero, “Frederic.”

His acting career flourished with guest-starring roles in prime-time television series such as: “Married With Children,” “My Two Dads,” “Too Close For Comfort,” and “Laverne and Shirley.” More recently, he was featured in the recurring role of “Paddington” on the CBS daytime drama “As The World Turns.”

Noone, who makes his home in Santa Barbara, California, said he spends most of his time these days with his new band of Herman’s Hermits. They perform more than 100 dates a year.

What keeps Noone, now a septuagenarian and grandfather, performing so much? His one-word answer is “enthusiasm.”

“I’m still excited about going out on stage and performing,” he said. “I love what I do and I still get thrills from singing for people. Life is one big adventure. Traveling from city to city and performing keeps the adventure going. You never know what’s going to happen from one day to the next.”

And what kind of show can the fans who show at the PAC on Thursday expect?

“Hopefully, the best show ever,” said the highly optimistic Noone. “We never play the same show. We play more toward the crowd. We have about 300 songs ready to go. Of course we’ll play all the big hits that everyone wants to hear and sing along to, but don’t be surprised if you also here a song by The Beatles, The Stones, Gerry and the Pacemakers, The Dave Clarke Five, or even Johnny Cash. The plan is always to have fun and to entertain.”