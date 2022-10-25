 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Carolina couple arrested after traffic stop

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two North Carolina men -- one on a gun charge and the other on drug charges -- at a southern Florence County traffic stop Monday on Interstate 95.

"While conducting the stop, the deputy developed reasonable suspicion that criminal activity was afoot and a narcotics detecting canine alerted to the odor or narcotics in the vehicle," Sheriff's Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in a release from the agency.

A search of the vehicle turned up 28 grams of cocaine and about eight grams of methamphetamine, according to the release.

Rachel Marine Thrash, 45, of 1661 Greencock Avenue, Fayetteville, was charged with trafficking in cocaine and distribution of methamphetamine, according to the release.

Christopher Ray Thrash, 37, of the same address, was charged with unlawful possession of a pistol when two pistols were discovered on both sides of the driver's seat," according to the release.

The Thrashes remained in the Florence County Detention Center as of late Tuesday afternoon awaiting a bond hearing.

