 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Greenville University official to address Florence Republicans
0 comments

North Greenville University official to address Florence Republicans

{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — The next speaker scheduled to address the Florence County Republican Party comes from the heavily Republican Upstate region. 

Dr. Tony Beam, senior director of church, community engagement, and public affairs at the Tim Brashier campus of North Greenville University, is scheduled to address the party at 7 p.m. Tuesday. 

North Greenville University is a private Baptist university in Tigerville. Tigerville is in the northern part of Greenville County, thus the name of the school. The school operates an adult and graduate studies campus in Greer. This campus is named after the late son of a major donor to the school. 

The meeting will be held at the West Florence Fire Station annex at 3379 Pine Needles Road. It will be an indoor/outdoor event and social distancing and masks will be required. 

Refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence County Council Vice Chairman Steven DeBerry elected to circuit court bench
Local News

Florence County Council Vice Chairman Steven DeBerry elected to circuit court bench

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The second time seeking a judicial seat was the charm for Florence County Council Vice Chairman H. Steven DeBerry IV. Jerry Vinson Jr., a judge in the 12th Judicial Circuit Family Court which includes Florence and Marion Counties, was elected to a seat on the court of appeals over DeAndrea G. Benjamin in another vote held Wednesday afternoon. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert