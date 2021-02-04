North Greenville University official to address Florence Republicans

FLORENCE, S.C. — The next speaker scheduled to address the Florence County Republican Party comes from the heavily Republican Upstate region.

Dr. Tony Beam, senior director of church, community engagement, and public affairs at the Tim Brashier campus of North Greenville University, is scheduled to address the party at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

North Greenville University is a private Baptist university in Tigerville. Tigerville is in the northern part of Greenville County, thus the name of the school. The school operates an adult and graduate studies campus in Greer. This campus is named after the late son of a major donor to the school.

The meeting will be held at the West Florence Fire Station annex at 3379 Pine Needles Road. It will be an indoor/outdoor event and social distancing and masks will be required.

Refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.