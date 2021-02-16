North Shore Oceanfront Hotel named Official Myrtle Beach Hotel Partner of Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Raceway and North Shore Oceanfront Hotel have partnered on a multi-year agreement on the naming rights to the track’s season ticket program, Darlington Stripe Club.

The hotel will also be the Official Myrtle Beach Hotel Partner for the track Too Tough To Tame. The official name of the season ticket program will now be the Darlington Stripe Club presented by North Shore Oceanfront Hotel.

“The Darlington Stripe Club presented by North Shore Oceanfront Hotel will provide special perks and discounts to our loyal fans with tickets to both NASCAR race weekends at the track Too Tough To Tame,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “Thanks to the North Shore Oceanfront Hotel and Sands Resorts partnership we are able to share our gratitude and new experiences with our season ticketholders.”

As part of the partnership, North Shore Oceanfront Hotel will be part of the dedicated season ticket campaign with co-branding, messaging and digital assets for the Darlington Stripe Club. The hotel will also have grandstand signage and additional marketing rights for Darlington Raceway. North Shore Oceanfront Hotel will also benefit from the track’s local and corporate events, which will generate additional brand awareness throughout the season.