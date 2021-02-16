 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Shore Oceanfront Hotel named Official Myrtle Beach Hotel Partner of Darlington Raceway
0 comments
top story

North Shore Oceanfront Hotel named Official Myrtle Beach Hotel Partner of Darlington Raceway

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Darlington Stripe Club

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Raceway and North Shore Oceanfront Hotel have partnered on a multi-year agreement on the naming rights to the track’s season ticket program, Darlington Stripe Club.

The hotel will also be the Official Myrtle Beach Hotel Partner for the track Too Tough To Tame. The official name of the season ticket program will now be the Darlington Stripe Club presented by North Shore Oceanfront Hotel.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“The Darlington Stripe Club presented by North Shore Oceanfront Hotel will provide special perks and discounts to our loyal fans with tickets to both NASCAR race weekends at the track Too Tough To Tame,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “Thanks to the North Shore Oceanfront Hotel and Sands Resorts partnership we are able to share our gratitude and new experiences with our season ticketholders.”

As part of the partnership, North Shore Oceanfront Hotel will be part of the dedicated season ticket campaign with co-branding, messaging and digital assets for the Darlington Stripe Club. The hotel will also have grandstand signage and additional marketing rights for Darlington Raceway. North Shore Oceanfront Hotel will also benefit from the track’s local and corporate events, which will generate additional brand awareness throughout the season.

“North Shore Oceanfront Hotel is delighted to partner with Darlington Raceway as the preeminent professional sports facility in the state of South Carolina,” said Chris Crowl, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Sands Resorts. “One of the most memorable things we provide is a top-notch guest experience, so we are proud to partner with an organization like Darlington Raceway that also offers an unparalleled fan experience.”

Fans can become a member of the Darlington Stripe Club presented by North Shore Oceanfront Hotel as a season ticket holder by purchasing tickets to both NASCAR race weekends. Member benefits include 30% off tickets for NASCAR events at The Lady in Black, exclusive member gift, invitations to members-only events and special pricing for Racing Electronic scanner rentals. To learn more about the Darlington Stripe Club presented by North Shore Oceanfront Hotel, visit darlingtonraceway.com/seasontickets.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Super-rare Amazonian cactus set to flower for first time ever in UK

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Florence One Schools to return to modified year round calendar in 2021-2022

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools students could be returning to class on Aug. 2. The Florence One Schools unanimously voted Thursday evening to approve a 2021-2022 district calendar proposed by Superintendent Richard O'Malley. The calendar calls for registration to be held from July 19-23 and teachers to report to work on July 26, one week before students arrive.

+2
Bryan Braddock wins Florence City Council District 3 runoff
Local News

Bryan Braddock wins Florence City Council District 3 runoff

FLORENCE, S.C. – Tuesday night was busy for the Braddock family but ultimately successful. Bryan Braddock and his wife, Tracey, escorted their daughter, Haley, through the Florence Christian School senior night processional shortly after 7 p.m. While Braddock was escorting his daughter around the court, his campaign managers determined that he had won the District 3 runoff against Robby Hill. 

Lashonda Nesmith Jackson: two down, one to go
Local News

Lashonda Nesmith Jackson: two down, one to go

FLORENCE, S.C. – Lashonda Nesmith Jackson has won two elections and hopes to win a third to become the District 1 representative on the Florence City Council. Nesmith Jackson received 351, or 59.29%, of the 592 ballots cast to defeat Joey McMillan in the District 1 Democratic primary runoff election Tuesday night. She advances to the March 30 general election where she will face Republican William Schofield.

Local News

Lindsey Graham joins Bernie Sanders to question Joe Biden's office of management and budget pick

WASHINGTON, D.C. – South Carolina's senior senator joined forces with Sen. Bernie Sanders to question the record of Joe Biden's pick for director of the Office of Management and Budget. Sen. Lindsey Graham, the ranking Republican on the Senate budget committee, questioned Neera Tanden during a confirmation hearing before the budget committee Tuesday morning on a proposed minimum wage increase to $15 and Biden's immigration plan. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert