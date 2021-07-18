North Vista student to appear in two movies being filmed this summer

FLORENCE, S.C. – A 6-year-old North Vista Elementary School student is scheduled to appear in two movies being filmed this summer.

Second-grader Jamier Williams and his mother, Shikari Gregg, headed to New York late last week so that Jamier could appear in the first of two movies. He will return to the Big Apple in August to appear in the second movie.

Gregg said she could not reveal the identity of the movies Jamier will appear in because of nondisclosure agreements.

Jamier said he was excited to appear in the movies.

Although the movie roles will be his first, Gregg said, Jamier appeared in a project organized by a Georgia Tech student.

She added that she helped Jamier begin his film career by getting a set of professional pictures taken, finding an agent through Instagram and having Jamier attend auditions. She said later that Jamier was taking acting and singing classes.

Gregg said Jamier will be playing a 6-year-old boy in the movies.

"I'm not 6, I'm going to be 7," Jamier told a reporter who asked his age.

Gregg said she was very proud of her son.