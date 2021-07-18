 Skip to main content
North Vista student to appear in two movies being filmed this summer
Jamier Williams

Florence native Jamier Williams will appear in two movies being filmed this summer.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – A 6-year-old North Vista Elementary School student is scheduled to appear in two movies being filmed this summer. 

Second-grader Jamier Williams and his mother, Shikari Gregg, headed to New York late last week so that Jamier could appear in the first of two movies. He will return to the Big Apple in August to appear in the second movie.

Gregg said she could not reveal the identity of the movies Jamier will appear in because of nondisclosure agreements. 

Jamier said he was excited to appear in the movies. 

Although the movie roles will be his first, Gregg said, Jamier appeared in a project organized by a Georgia Tech student. 

She added that she helped Jamier begin his film career by getting a set of professional pictures taken, finding an agent through Instagram and having Jamier attend auditions. She said later that Jamier was taking acting and singing classes.

Gregg said Jamier will be playing a 6-year-old boy in the movies.

"I'm not 6, I'm going to be 7," Jamier told a reporter who asked his age. 

Gregg said she was very proud of her son. 

Gregg also said that Jamier started a lemonade business at the age of 5. She said he has donated some of the money he earned from the lemonade business to a Thanksgiving event to feed the homeless that was organized by DaBaby. 

Gregg said via text message that Jamier's goal was to become the best actor in the world and have his lemonade served all over the world. She said he hoped to help others and purchase a large home for his mother and grandfather. 

Jamier may have other career plans, however. During an interview Tuesday, he said he wanted to be like late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant 

