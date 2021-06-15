Northwest Grains establishing transload facility beside Inland Port Dillon

"Northwest Grains International LLC showcases the tremendous opportunities found in Dillon County," Young said. "We look forward to seeing this company launch operations in support of our farmers.”

Northwest Grains International LLC was founded by Gary Mao. Northwest Grains has a goal of being the largest exporter of containerized agricultural products in the United States. The company has created a network of dedicated transloaders and direct ocean carrier contracts to facilitate the growth of the business and to serve its customers better. By utilizing an efficient and integrated procurement and logistics process, the company says it is able to deliver competitively priced products to each customer it serves.

“We found a great partner in South Carolina Ports, which shares in our commitment of providing excellent service and reliable shipping,” Mao said. “Our investment in Dillon County and partnership with S.C. Ports will enable us to support U.S. farmers by exporting containerized agricultural products. We look forward to our future growth in South Carolina.”