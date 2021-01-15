 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Not her first plague: 102-year-old Florence woman gets her COVID-19 vaccine
0 comments
top story

Not her first plague: 102-year-old Florence woman gets her COVID-19 vaccine

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Vaccinated 102 Year Old

Florence's Evelyn Guile, 102 years old, shows off the bandage Friday afternoon that shows where she was vaccinated for COVID-19 at a Florence clinic.

 MATTHEW ROBERTSON, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. − Florence's Evelyn Guile braved the rain Friday and got her COVID-19 vaccine at a Florence clinic − no big thing since this isn't her first plague.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At 102 years old, Guile would have been born into the Spanish Flu of 1918 and has lived through efforts to eradicate smallpox, polio and 102 flu seasons.

Guile, a bridge player who boasts of having traveled to every continent, is accustomed to the vaccines that come with such travel in addition to the ones that come from everyday living.

Guile's vaccine came as the state works to get all of those in phase 1a vaccinated and expand scheduling to residents who qualify for phase 1b.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pee Dee COVID numbers jump Saturday to 508 cases
Local News

Pee Dee COVID numbers jump Saturday to 508 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Saturday reported, as of Thursday, 4,576 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 along with 81 probable cases. The state agency also reported 52 confirmed deaths and a dozen probable deaths from the virus.

Charges against E.J. McIver dismissed
Local News

Charges against E.J. McIver dismissed

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools trustee E.J. McIver may be returning to the board. Records of the Florence County Clerk of Court's office indicate that charges filed against McIver in 2019 have been dismissed by 12th Judicial Circuit Solicitor E.L. "Ed" Clements III. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert