Not her first plague: 102-year-old Florence woman gets her COVID-19 vaccine

FLORENCE, S.C. − Florence's Evelyn Guile braved the rain Friday and got her COVID-19 vaccine at a Florence clinic − no big thing since this isn't her first plague.

At 102 years old, Guile would have been born into the Spanish Flu of 1918 and has lived through efforts to eradicate smallpox, polio and 102 flu seasons.

Guile, a bridge player who boasts of having traveled to every continent, is accustomed to the vaccines that come with such travel in addition to the ones that come from everyday living.

Guile's vaccine came as the state works to get all of those in phase 1a vaccinated and expand scheduling to residents who qualify for phase 1b.