NRA endorses Jay Jordan

FLORENCE, S.C. – The National Riffle Association has endorsed State Rep. Jay Jordan in the Senate District 31 race.

D.J Spiker, state director of the organization, sent a letter on Jan. 4 to Jordan endorsing him and informing him of his "A" rating.

"This endorsement is a reflection of your steadfast support of the Second Amendment and excellent voting record on firearm-related issues during your tenure in the Legislature," Spiker writes in the letter.

Jordan was a co-sponsor of the open carry bill that was passed by the South Carolina General Assembly and signed into law last year.

“I firmly believe that owning a firearm is the protected right of every American citizen and support any legislation to expand, not diminish, the Second Amendment," Jordan said in a media advisory announcing the endorsement. "I am honored to receive the endorsement of the NRA and appreciate their recognition of my proven record of upholding the constitutional rights of our citizens to own a gun and use it as permitted by state and federal law, and in accordance with our founding documents.”