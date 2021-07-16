Number of COVID-19 cases in SC, Pee Dee rising but not surging

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As a new surge of coronavirus cases sweeps much of the United States because of the delta variant, COVID-19 numbers in South Carolina and the Pee Dee are rising.
Is it a steep increase or a slight one? You decide.
On Friday, 314 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 245 probable cases, five confirmed deaths and no probable deaths were reported in the state.
In the Pee Dee, 22 new confirmed cases, 20 probable cases and no confirmed or probable deaths were reported Friday.
A month ago, on June 16, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 86 new confirmed cases, 67 probable cases and three deaths.
On the same day, the Pee Dee recorded five confirmed cases with Dillon, Florence, Marion, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties each reporting one confirmed case. No Pee Dee counties reported any deaths associated with the virus.
Dillon County led the Pee Dee Friday with nine confirmed cases and three probable cases. Florence County was next with eight confirmed cases and six probable cases, followed by Darlington County (3/3), Marion (1/1) and Williamsburg (1/3) counties and Marlboro County (0/4).
The state’s cumulative totals now are 495,735 confirmed cases, 106,068 probable cases, 8,687 confirmed deaths and 1,175 probable deaths.
To date, 8,304,845 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina, including 7,694 on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 5.5%.
As of Wednesday, 3,853,065 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 2,125,576 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (49.5%) and 1,874,339 are fully vaccinated (43.6%).
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.