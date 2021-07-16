Number of COVID-19 cases in SC, Pee Dee rising but not surging

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As a new surge of coronavirus cases sweeps much of the United States because of the delta variant, COVID-19 numbers in South Carolina and the Pee Dee are rising.

Is it a steep increase or a slight one? You decide.

On Friday, 314 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 245 probable cases, five confirmed deaths and no probable deaths were reported in the state.

In the Pee Dee, 22 new confirmed cases, 20 probable cases and no confirmed or probable deaths were reported Friday.

A month ago, on June 16, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 86 new confirmed cases, 67 probable cases and three deaths.

On the same day, the Pee Dee recorded five confirmed cases with Dillon, Florence, Marion, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties each reporting one confirmed case. No Pee Dee counties reported any deaths associated with the virus.

Dillon County led the Pee Dee Friday with nine confirmed cases and three probable cases. Florence County was next with eight confirmed cases and six probable cases, followed by Darlington County (3/3), Marion (1/1) and Williamsburg (1/3) counties and Marlboro County (0/4).

