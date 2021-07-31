Number of people diagnosed with Alzheimer's on the rise

Third in a series

FLORENCE, S.C. — More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s. The cost of caring for those with Alzheimer’s and other dementias is estimated to total $355 billion in 2021.

What is Alzheimer’s?

According to information provided by the Alzheimer’s Association, Alzheimer’s is a “degenerative brain disease characterized by a decline in memory, language, problem-solving and other skills that affect a person’s ability to perform everyday activities. It is the most common cause of dementia, a general term for the symptom of cognitive loss.”

The Rotary Club of Florence is hosting its annual Forget Me Not 5K to Beat Alzheimer’s presented by the Morning News on Aug. 21 after a hiatus last year due to COVID-19. Proceeds will go to the local chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. This year the race will begin in downtown Florence at the James Allen Plaza, 109 S. Dargan St., starting at 8 a.m. The James Allen Plaza will also serve as the finish line of the race.

Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States and the only one of the top 10 that “can’t be prevented, cured or slowed.”