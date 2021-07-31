Number of people diagnosed with Alzheimer's on the rise

Third in a series
FLORENCE, S.C. — More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s. The cost of caring for those with Alzheimer’s and other dementias is estimated to total $355 billion in 2021.
What is Alzheimer’s?
According to information provided by the Alzheimer’s Association, Alzheimer’s is a “degenerative brain disease characterized by a decline in memory, language, problem-solving and other skills that affect a person’s ability to perform everyday activities. It is the most common cause of dementia, a general term for the symptom of cognitive loss.”
The Rotary Club of Florence is hosting its annual Forget Me Not 5K to Beat Alzheimer’s presented by the Morning News on Aug. 21 after a hiatus last year due to COVID-19. Proceeds will go to the local chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. This year the race will begin in downtown Florence at the James Allen Plaza, 109 S. Dargan St., starting at 8 a.m. The James Allen Plaza will also serve as the finish line of the race.
Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States and the only one of the top 10 that “can’t be prevented, cured or slowed.”
Natalie Bankowski, Grand Strand Area Program Director for the Alzheimer’s Association South Carolina Chapter, said progress is being made. She said one drug, Aduhelm, has shown some significant progress for certain patients and recently been approved under the accelerated approval pathway.
The Alzheimer’s Association reports that more people die of Alzheimer’s and other dementia than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined with one in three seniors dying from Alzheimer’s or other dementia.
While older adults are most likely to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, younger-onset Alzheimer’s can develop before the age of 65.
An estimated 95, 000 people in South Carolina are living with Alzheimer’s. That number is projected to reach 120,000 by 2025, according the Alzheimer’s Association in South Carolina.
The number of people who died from Alzheimer’s in South Carolina in 2019 was 2,323. That is a 165.8 percent increase since 2000.
Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia and the most common early sign is short-term memory loss. People forget conversations and repeat themselves over and over and can’t recall what somebody just told them. It is often shrugged off as just aging. Then it progresses to the point where other cognitive processes are involved, such as remembering people’s names, the involvement of language functions and eventually behavioral problems.
In the early stages, a person is still able to function independently, according to the Alzheimer’s Association literature. As it progresses, however, Alzheimer’s can cause changes in personality, physical capabilities and communication skills.
Some of the warning signs (provided by the Alzheimer’s Association) are:
Memory loss that disrupts daily life
Challenges in planning or solving problems
Difficulty completing familiar tasks at home, at work or at leisure
Confusion with time or place
Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships
New problems with words (speaking or writing)
Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps
Decreased or poor judgement
Withdrawal from work or social activities
Changes in mood and personality
Bankowski said caregiver support can be a lifeline for them. She said it provides important bonding, information and tips on care. Caregivers share ideas.
Bankowski said there are numerous virtual programs available to offer support including:
The Long Grief Goodbye –meets monthly on the first Wednesday at 10 a.m. The next meeting is Aug. 4.
Spousal Support Group – meets monthly on the second Tuesday at 12 p.m. The next meeting is Aug. 10.
Positive Perspectives Caregiver Support Group – meets monthly on the second Tuesday at 6 p.m. The next meeting is Aug. 10.
Pearl of Wisdom Caregiver Support Group—meets monthly on the third Thursday at 2 p.m. The next meeting is Aug. 19.
Grupo de Apoyo en Español (Spanish Language Caregiver Support Group)) – meets monthly on third Tuesday at 6 p.m. The next meeting is Aug. 17.
Intentional Understanding Caregiver Support Group – meets monthly on the fourth Sunday at 3 p.m. The next meeting is Aug. 22.
Generation X, Y, & ALZ—Sandwich Generation (Caregiving while Raising Children)—meets monthly on the last Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The next meeting is Aug. 24.
Bankowski said meetings are available via Zoom on your phone, tablet or computer. You’re welcome to join using video or call in with audio only, based on your comfort level, she said. To register, call 800-272-3900 sign up on line.
Each month brings virtual educational programs. August features programs on Health Living for you Brain and Body, Learn more about how science is able to provide insights in to how to make lifestyle choices for better brain health. Check their website for dates and time.
Additional programs include: Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia, Legal & Financial Planning , 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease, On Demand Programs: Access Anytime Living with Alzheimer’s Disease for Care Partners: Early Stage Register Here, Living with Alzheimer’s Disease for Care Partners: Middle Stage.
The Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline is available around the clos 365 days a year. Call 800-272-3900 for help. By calling this number free services are available from specialists and master’s level clinicians who provide confidential support and information to people living with dementia, caregivers, families and the general public.
For more information, view the 2021 Alzheimer’s disease Facts and Figures report at alz.org/facts. © 2021 Alzheimer’s Association® All Rights Reserved. Alzheimer’s Association is a not-for-profit 501©(3) organization.