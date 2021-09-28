Number of people who say they've been impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns exceeds COVID-19 cases by nearly 75,000

FLORENCE, S.C. – Nearly 75,000 more people say they have had their employment impacted by the government-mandated lockdowns to slow the spread of COVID-19 than have had the virus in South Carolina.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce recently provided data indicating that the number of initial claims filed from March 15, 2020 to Sept. 18 is 926,555.

Initial claims are made by people seeking benefits for the first time. Claims made people who have previously sought benefits are tracked separately and not included in the data provided by the department.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Tuesday that, as of 11:59 p.m., Sunday, there were a total of 685,360 confirmed cases and 166,646 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Assuming that every probable case is confirmed, the number of confirmed and probable cases combined would equal 852,006 total cases.

The difference between the number of initial claims filed from March 15, 2020 to Sept. 18 and the number of total possible COVID-19 cases is 74,549.