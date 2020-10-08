Nursing homes to begin reporting visitation status to DHEC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) issued a public health order requiring all nursing homes and community residential care facilities licensed by DHEC to submit a weekly report detailing each facility’s current visitation status.
This public health order was issued as part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to protect the health of long-term care facility residents and the workers who care for them while also providing for safe and careful visits with family, friends and loved ones.
Under the public health order, DHEC-licensed nursing homes and community residential care facilities must provide, among other information:
• Whether the facility is allowing visitation, and if not, provide the reason(s) for not allowing visitation.
• The number of residents that participated in a visit in the previous seven days.
All licensed nursing homes and community residential care facilities were notified of the public health order Thursday and were provided with DHEC contact information for assistance with any questions or concerns about this new reporting requirement.
This report will be publicly available at scdhec.gov/visitation on Tuesdays beginning next week.
In other news Thursday, DHEC announced 859 new confirmed cases and 61 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 12 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 149,219, probable cases to 5,536, confirmed deaths to 3,311 and probable deaths to 203.
Pee Dee counties reported 48 cases and six probable cases, plus two deaths – one each in Darlington (elderly) and Dillon (middle-age) counties.
Florence reported 15 cases (two probable), followed by Marion County (13/2), Darlinton County (6/0), Marlboro County (6/0), Dillon County (4/1) and Marlboro County (4/1).
There are 129 mobile testing events scheduled through Nov. 30 and there are 297 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Wednesday, a total of 1,563,307 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 7,247 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 11.8%.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.