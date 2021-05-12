O’Malley says district will no longer require face coverings

“The Florence One School District is dedicated to providing a safe and healthy teaching and learning environment throughout all of its schools,” the statement began. “We believe over the past year that we have managed the unprecedented global pandemic in a professional and efficient manner focused on healthy and safe learning environments and parental choice in learning modalities.

“Yesterday, Governor McMaster issued Executive Order #2021-23. The order states that he encourages all individuals within the State of South Carolina who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear a face covering and further defined herein, in public settings where they are, will be, or reasonably could be located in close proximity to others who are not members of the same household and where it is not feasible to maintain six (6) feet of separation from such individuals or to otherwise practice effective “social distancing” in accordance with CDC and DHEC guidance. …