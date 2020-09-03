Oddsmakers favor Harvick, Hamlin to win Cook Out Southern 500

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The winners of the two spring races at Darlington Raceway are oddsmakers' favorites to win the 2020 Cook Out Southern 500.
Kevin Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Busch Beer Ford, and Denny Hamlin, driver of the No. 11 Federal Express Toyota, have the lowest odds in the 39-car field at +300, according to DraftKings Wednesday afternoon.
Odds are weighted for risk. Thus, the lower the odds number, the more likely the outcome, winning the Southern 500, is to occur. Higher odds indicate that the outcome is less likely to happen.
Harvick won The Real Heroes 400 on Sunday, May 17, and Hamlin won the rain-shortened Toyota 500(k) on Wednesday, May 20.
The pair also finished 1-2 in the regular season standings. Harvick clinched the regular season championship with a victory at the second Dover race and Hamlin finished the regular season 10 points behind Harvick.
Pending NASCAR inspections, Hamlin will start second and Harvick will start eighth.
Martin Truex Jr., driver of the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota (+800) is the only other driver in the field with odds below +1,000.
Truex will start sixth.
Other drivers with odds below +2,500 include Chase Elliott (+1,000), Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch (+1,100), Joey Logano (+1,600), 2019 Southern 500 winner Erik Jones (+2,000), Ryan Blaney (+2,000), and Kurt Busch (+2,500).
All of these drivers, with the exception of Jones, are in the 2020 NASCAR playoffs. Jones was eligible to make the playoffs with a win in the regular season finale at Daytona but was caught up in a late multi-car crash caused by rookie Tyler Reddick attempting to block Kyle Busch in Turn 4.
Aric Almirola and Alex Bowman at +2,800 odds to win the Southern 500, William Byron, who won the regular season finale at Daytona, at +4,000, Matt DiBenedetto and Clint Bowyer at +5,000, Austin Dillon at +8,000 and rookie Cole Custer at +10,000 are the other playoff drivers.
Jones, seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson at +2,800, Reddick at +5,000, and rookie Christopher Bell at +8,000 are the only drivers in the field to have odds higher any of the playoff drivers.
Matt Kenseth has the same odds as Custer.
Joe Gibbs Racing at +145, Stewart-Haas Racing at +225, Hendrick Motorsports and Team Penske +500 are the favored teams. No other team with cars in the field has odds less than +2,000.
Harvick at -112 is favorite to be the top finishing Ford, Hamlin at -125 is the favorite to be the top finishing Toyota, and Elliott at +175 is the favorite to be the top finishing Chevy driver.
In other betting action, the odds for two different drivers to win stages at Darlington are very low at -1,430, a driver driving a car with an even number is favored to win over a driver with an odd number at -155, a driver with a car number below 11.5 is favored to win at -177, and Ford and Toyota at +135 are the favored manufacturers.
