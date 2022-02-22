Officers: Violent people responsible for most shootings

FLORENCE, S.C. — Does Florence have a gun violence problem? Not according to officers from the Florence County Sheriff's Office and Florence Police Department.
Florence's problem isn't gun violence but instead is violent people committing violent crimes including shooting each other, two law enforcement officers said Tuesday evening.
Capts. Darrin Yarborough of the Florence County Sheriff's Office and Bob Drulis of the Florence Police Department were asked by Christopher McCray about the numbers, demographics or locations of shootings in the county and city at a town hall event Tuesday evening.
Yarborough said he did not have numbers to provide but they were way higher than what the community would like it to be. The demographics show violence taking place all over the county.
Yarborough said he did not like to use the term gun violence.
We don't have a gun violence problem. We have a violent people problem," Yarborough said. "I can take my gun and sit it on the table - it's not going to do anything. You have violent people using guns to commit violent crimes."
Drulis also said he did not have the numbers to provide. The victims and suspects involved in crimes with guns are, for the most part, involved in some form of criminal activity.
He said there have been so-called random crimes within the city but most of the violence comes from bad people doing bad things against other bad people who doing bad things.
"So, at the end of the day, if we could try to curtail the bad things, it would make sense that the gun violence is going to go down," Drulis said.
The city has partnered with federal law enforcement agencies like the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to try to put the most violent criminals into the federal system, he said.
Penalties are generally higher because of the federal sentencing guidelines and lack of parole in the federal system.
He also said the law enforcement agencies in the Pee Dee have partnered thanks to an effort by Sheriff T.J. Joye to share intelligence.
The town hall hosted by Florence County Councilman Al Bradley and Florence City Council members Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes and Chaquez McCall was held Tuesday evening at the McClenaghan Administrative Annex.
The format allowed people to provide comments or suggestions to quell the city's violence problem followed by responses or other commentary from other members of the audience or panel.
One of the first people to speak was Harry Charles.
Barnes said Charles was one of the people who called her brother, Al Bradley, that inspired him to contact her and begin the process of organizing the town hall.
Charles said he had lost two children, one in 2019 and 2021, after they were shot.
Charles said he felt the community had gotten selfish and had lost its focus on the greater good for the community. He proposed a mentoring program to inspire the young people in the community to make better choices.
Pastor Parish Brown was one of the panelists. He expressed frustration that there had not been proposals made to curtail gun violence in the city and county after more than 30 minutes of the town hall.
"We need to get to the agenda and hear from you all," Brown said. "You have these conversations on the side and you try and point fingers. Come on family we need to hear from you!"
He said he wanted the audience to consider solutions and recommendations.
"Some parent lost two children in a matter of two years, should that not alarm us," Brown asked. "I guess not if we're going to sit here and keep doing the same things we've been doing instead of seeking some solutions."