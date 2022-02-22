Officers: Violent people responsible for most shootings

One of the first people to speak was Harry Charles.

Barnes said Charles was one of the people who called her brother, Al Bradley, that inspired him to contact her and begin the process of organizing the town hall.

Charles said he had lost two children, one in 2019 and 2021, after they were shot.

Charles said he felt the community had gotten selfish and had lost its focus on the greater good for the community. He proposed a mentoring program to inspire the young people in the community to make better choices.

Pastor Parish Brown was one of the panelists. He expressed frustration that there had not been proposals made to curtail gun violence in the city and county after more than 30 minutes of the town hall.

"We need to get to the agenda and hear from you all," Brown said. "You have these conversations on the side and you try and point fingers. Come on family we need to hear from you!"

He said he wanted the audience to consider solutions and recommendations.

"Some parent lost two children in a matter of two years, should that not alarm us," Brown asked. "I guess not if we're going to sit here and keep doing the same things we've been doing instead of seeking some solutions."

