 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Offshore low pressure system to drive rain into Pee Dee through the weekend
0 comments
top story

Offshore low pressure system to drive rain into Pee Dee through the weekend

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Wet Weather

Rain falls gently on a puddle Wednesday morning in the parking lot of Florence Veterns Park. The Pee Dee weather forecast is for rain at least through the weekend with highs in the mid 80s and lows around 70.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- An area of low pressure off the Atlantic coast is driving this week's rainy weather.

The area, 375 miles southeast of Wilmington, has a 30% chance of development over the next day before it moves inland over eastern North Carolina Thursday afternoon, according to a weather bulletin from the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, N.C.

This system, along with an increased tropical moisture feed, will cause an increased rain chance through the weekend.

The Pee Dee is forecast to receive up to two inches of rain through Sunday with some isolated areas forecast to receive up to three inches.

North Carolina beaches could see an increase in rip currents.

Should there be additional development in the system it's impacts could increase, according to the bulletin.

The forecast for the Pee Dee calls for rain through the weekend with daytime highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows around 70.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Florence woman faces 'terrifying' prospect of dementia
Local News

Florence woman faces 'terrifying' prospect of dementia

FLORENCE, S.C. — The path to a potential Alzheimer's diagnosis started with a scratch on the side of a car for one Florence woman. The woman, who refused to provide her name due to the susceptibility of those with dementia to scams and frauds, said she had driven to her granddaughter's residence to spend a day with her before she returned to college. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert