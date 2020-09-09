Offshore low pressure system to drive rain into Pee Dee through the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- An area of low pressure off the Atlantic coast is driving this week's rainy weather.
The area, 375 miles southeast of Wilmington, has a 30% chance of development over the next day before it moves inland over eastern North Carolina Thursday afternoon, according to a weather bulletin from the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, N.C.
This system, along with an increased tropical moisture feed, will cause an increased rain chance through the weekend.
The Pee Dee is forecast to receive up to two inches of rain through Sunday with some isolated areas forecast to receive up to three inches.
North Carolina beaches could see an increase in rip currents.
Should there be additional development in the system it's impacts could increase, according to the bulletin.
The forecast for the Pee Dee calls for rain through the weekend with daytime highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows around 70.
