Olander Wilson hosting acting class Friday and Saturday

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Pee Dee residents looking to break into show business have an opportunity to do so Friday and Saturday.

Olander Wilson, a Lake City native, will return to his hometown to deliver a two-day acting master class for television, film and commercials.

"I am beyond thrilled to bring all my industry knowledge that I have accumulated to my hometown of Lake City," Wilson said. "I want the youth to know that they too can succeed in the entertainment industry coming from a small town. I've been acting professionally for seven plus years and teaching for over a decade, so I know the business inside and out, on-camera, off-camera and on-stage."

Wilson has appeared in national commercials for Dr. Pepper, Yahoo Finance, and Converse. He operates his own acting studio in New York City and also hosts a cooking show on YouTube.

The cost of the class is $100. Signup is available at OlanderWilsonActingStudio.com by clicking on "Lake City Class' and selecting the two-day adult master class.

The location of the class will be provided to those who sign up.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.