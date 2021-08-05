Olander Wilson hosting acting class Friday and Saturday

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Pee Dee residents looking to break into show business have an opportunity to do so Friday and Saturday.
Olander Wilson, a Lake City native, will return to his hometown to deliver a two-day acting master class for television, film and commercials.
"I am beyond thrilled to bring all my industry knowledge that I have accumulated to my hometown of Lake City," Wilson said. "I want the youth to know that they too can succeed in the entertainment industry coming from a small town. I've been acting professionally for seven plus years and teaching for over a decade, so I know the business inside and out, on-camera, off-camera and on-stage."
Wilson has appeared in national commercials for Dr. Pepper, Yahoo Finance, and Converse. He operates his own acting studio in New York City and also hosts a cooking show on YouTube.
The cost of the class is $100. Signup is available at OlanderWilsonActingStudio.com by clicking on "Lake City Class' and selecting the two-day adult master class.
The location of the class will be provided to those who sign up.