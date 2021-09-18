Olanta man charged in Lake City carjacking, pursuit

LAKE CITY, S.C. − An Olanta man faced kidnapping and carjacking charges Saturday morning in connection with the Frierson Road incident that took place shortly after a Lake City Police Officer was killed following a vehicle pursuit initiated by the Lake City Police Department.
Jermaine Ryan Roberson, 29, of 4812 Woods Bay Road, is charged with one count each of kidnapping, carjacking without great bodily harm, first-degree assault and battery, possessing of less than an ounce of marijuana and second offense failure to stop for blue lights without injury or death.
The incident happened on Frierson Road, which is near where the fatal Lake City pursuit ended.
"Roberson is alleged to have approached the victim’s vehicle on Frierson Road, Lake City, stated that he was armed with a firearm, entered the vehicle and instructed the victim to drive. At some point Roberson is alleged to have pushed the victim out of the vehicle, resulting in injury to the victim," Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in a Florence County Sheriff's Office news release.
"Shortly after, a Florence County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted a vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle and after a pursuit, the deputy initiated a PIT (Pursuit Intervention Technique) maneuver on Central Road near Olanta, which caused the suspect vehicle to run into a ditch," according to the release.
"The suspect driver was taken into custody by the deputy at that time. The deputy was injured while taking the suspect into custody and was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment," Nunn wrote in the release. "The deputy is expected to recover from the injuries."
SLED agents are investigating the death of Lake City Police Lt. John Stewart, who died following a pursuit that ended on Matthews Road near Lake City, approximately one-half mile north of U.S. 378.
There is a person of interest in the case, Lake City Police Chief Joseph “Jody” Cooper said at a Friday evening press conference, but he declined to make further comment.
The sheriff's office release indicated that county investigators and SLED agents are looking into the two incidents for connections.
Roberson was booked into the Florence County Detention Center shortly after 9 a.m. and awaited a bond hearing before a Florence County magistrate. Given the severity of two of the charges, he also might face a separate bond hearing before a circuit court judge.