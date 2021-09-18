Olanta man charged in Lake City carjacking, pursuit

LAKE CITY, S.C. − An Olanta man faced kidnapping and carjacking charges Saturday morning in connection with the Frierson Road incident that took place shortly after a Lake City Police Officer was killed following a vehicle pursuit initiated by the Lake City Police Department.

Jermaine Ryan Roberson, 29, of 4812 Woods Bay Road, is charged with one count each of kidnapping, carjacking without great bodily harm, first-degree assault and battery, possessing of less than an ounce of marijuana and second offense failure to stop for blue lights without injury or death.

The incident happened on Frierson Road, which is near where the fatal Lake City pursuit ended.

"Roberson is alleged to have approached the victim’s vehicle on Frierson Road, Lake City, stated that he was armed with a firearm, entered the vehicle and instructed the victim to drive. At some point Roberson is alleged to have pushed the victim out of the vehicle, resulting in injury to the victim," Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in a Florence County Sheriff's Office news release.

